R.I. Ethics Commission dismisses complaint against Governor McKee

But the commission voted 6 to 0 to find there is no probable cause to believe that McKee committed a knowing and willful violation of the ethics code, so it dismissed the complaint “with prejudice.”

In June 2023, the Rhode Island Republican Party filed a complaint accusing the Democratic governor of participating in “pay-to-play political culture” by accepting a lunch at the Capital Grille with a lobbyist and executives from a Philadelphia firm, Scout Ltd., seeking $55 million to redevelop the Cranston Street Armory.

“The investigation showed that while there was a lunch at the Capital Grille, and that it was paid for by a lobbyist, the facts indicated that the governor inquired as to whether his campaign was paying for it as he left the lunch,” Ethics Commission executive director Jason Gramitt said.

McKee was told that his campaign would be paying for lunch, and the other people at the lunch confirmed that account, Grammit said.

“For anything to be a violation of the code of ethics, it has to be ‘knowing and willful,’ ” Gramitt said. “It has to be intentional. You have to have known that you accepted a gift. If you didn’t know that you accepted a gift, then even if the gift is prohibited, it’s not a violation of the code of ethics.”

After the commission’s decision Tuesday, McKee issued a statement, saying, “I thank the Ethics Commission for their thorough review and unanimous dismissal of the politically motivated complaint filed against me by the Rhode Island Republican Party. Just like the Ethics Commission, the people of Rhode Island saw this stunt for what it was.”

McKee blasted the leaders of the GOP, calling them “irresponsible and not reflective of the Republican leaders that I have worked with over the years.” He said, “They showed their lack of leadership by using the Ethics Commission to pursue their own political agenda. This stunt was a waste of taxpayer resources, but it has not hindered the work of our office.”

Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers issued a statement, saying, “Although we respect the Ethics Commission’s decision, we are disappointed in it. Governor McKee wants people to think he was clueless as to who paid for his lunch. Although the Governor is clueless about a lot of things, including the Washington Bridge, we don’t buy he was clueless as to who bought his lunch that day.”

Powers called the administration’s treatment of Scout Ltd. an embarrassment. “Because Scout and its team wanted to do business in Rhode Island, they felt the need to hire a lobbyist, give donations to McKee, see their lobbyist pay for McKee’s lunch, and then experience a gift-grabbing spree by McKee administration officials in Philadelphia,” he said. “To do business in Rhode Island, you should not need to go through this.”

In January 2023, McKee had lunch at The Capital Grille in Providence with lobbyist Jeff Britt and his clients at Scout Ltd., which was seeking $55 million to redevelop Providence’s Cranston Street Armory. The deal ended up falling apart after McKee announced he was terminating their contract.

Rhode Island’s ethics code bars officials from accepting items worth $25 or more from those seeking to do business with the government. And Powers filed a complaint against McKee on June 29, 2023, saying Britt paid the entire $227.65 tab, and the McKee campaign did not reimburse Britt until the Providence Journal reported about the lunch months later.

The commission’s investigative report states that during the lunch, Britt handed Jerry Sahagian, McKee’s campaign treasurer, an envelope containing contributions to McKee’s campaign, including checks of $1,000 from Britt, $500 from Scout managing director Lindsey Scannapieco, and $500 from Scout director of development Everett Abitbol.

During the meal, the group shared appetizers, and McKee ordered a steak dish. “After approximately one hour, McKee indicated that he had to leave for another meeting and confirmed with Sahagian that Sahagian would pay the check, which totaled $177.66 without tip, asking Sahagian, ”You got this, right?”

When he returned from escorting McKee from the restaurant, Sahagian announced that he’d forgotten to bring the campaign’s credit card. So Britt offered to pay the check himself.

“Sahagian had said that he briefly considered treating the check payment as an in-kind contribution from Britt’s spouse,” the report says, “but ultimately instructed Britt to send an invoice to him for reimbursement.”

Britt paid the bill with his credit card, adding a $50 tip, and sent Sahagian a photo of the receipt two days later. Sahagian said he received a texted photo of the receipt while he was skiing in New Hampshire, but upon returning to Rhode Island, he forgot to have the campaign reimburse Britt.

“There is no evidence that McKee was aware that Britt had paid the check, or that he should have been aware of such payment, until it was reported in the media five months later,” the investigative report states. When it was reported, the McKee campaign issued Britt a reimbursement the next day.

“While one may reasonably question Sahagian’s performance and judgment as McKee’s campaign finance chair with respect to the lunch,” the report says, “McKee’s conduct relative to the lunch and the payment of the check appears to have been reasonable under the circumstances.”

So, the report concludes, there is not probable cause to believe McKee knowingly and willfully violated the ethics code.

Investigation into former officials extended

In another matter, the Ethics Commission voted to provide investigators with 60 more days — until April 7 — to look into complaints filed against two former members of McKee’s administration who took part in a now-infamous business trip to Philadelphia to see the Bok Building that Scout Ltd. had redeveloped.

After the Philadelphia trip made national news, Ethics Commission staff members initiated the complaint filed against David Patten and James E. Thorsen, the two former state officials who took a March 10, 2023, trip to visit Scout Ltd., a Philadelphia company seeking to redevelop the Cranston Street Armory in Providence.

At one point during the business trip, Patten commented on the appearance of female business executive, asking where her husband was and saying, “If I knew your husband wasn’t going to be here, I would have come last night.” At another point, Patten urged company officials to “Have a cold six pack waiting on the table in your conference room,” saying, “You have three hours to convince us to give you $55M.”

The complaint against Thorsen notes that in an email Scout executives wrote that “they” — meaning Patten and Thorsen — wanted to eat at a fancy restaurant in the Bok Building. When told the restaurant was not open for lunch, the executives were told “well you can call in a favor if you want $55M in funding.” So they arranged for a private lunch, and it was not until the following week that Thorsen requested an invoice to pay for the $250 meal, the complaint says.

Patten apologized and resigned as director of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance. His lawyer attributed Patten’s behavior to “a health issue termed an acute stress event — culminating from various events over the past three years.”

Thorsen, who now works for the US Treasury Department, defended his actions on the trip, saying he reported Patten to human resources afterward.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.