Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Dorchester

A man was taken to a hospital Monday with life-threatening wounds after a shooting in Dorchester, officials said.
Around 11:20 p.m. Monday, police went to 413 Columbia Road, where they found evidence of shell casings, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesman for the Boston police department.
The injured man was found on Columbia Road by Dudley Street, Villanueva said. His current condition was not available.
No suspects have been identified, Villanueva said.
