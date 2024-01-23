In Maine, beloved fishing shacks were swept out to bay. Now some are trying to decide whether to rebuild.

Crowding on his deck during the ferocious Jan. 13 storm, they saw the shingled shanties perched on the rocks at Fishermen’s Point tumble into the cove. Some gasped. Others cried. A few turned their heads, unable to bear the sight.

Neighbors rushed to his aid. They chained the hotdog stand next door to several pine trees, and he put massive boulders around his house as a makeshift seawall.

As wind-driven waves crashed into his yard, John Murphy engaged in an all-out battle to save his home of four decades at Willard Beach in South Portland, just steps away from the last surviving pair of historic fishing shacks in this seaside city.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Murphy, 70. “Those were kind of the canary in the coal mine,” a sign that life along the New England coast had forever changed.

They had stood there, just above the water’s edge, since the late 1800s, weathered tributes to the area’s rich fishing history. They had survived the Blizzard of 1978, which claimed two other shacks in the cluster.

But they could not withstand this month’s pounding surf and a record tide of 14.57 feet, according to the National Weather Service, in Portland Harbor.

The wooden landmarks were shattered into pieces, strewn along the beach and front yards, and collected by residents as souvenirs.

And within hours, as people mourned the loss and shared memories online, efforts were launched by the South Portland Historical Society, area artists, and business owners to raise money to rebuild the shacks just where they were.

Fishing shacks at Fishermen's Point, and ships on the horizon. South Portland Historical Society

“They were just very, very loved,” said Kathy DiPhilippo, executive director of the society. “It’s weird to see that point with nothing on it because it almost feels as though it’s been stripped of its identity.”

Set against the backdrop of Casco Bay, Portland Head Light in the distance, and sailboats dotting the water, the shacks were proud symbols of the maritime heritage of the city. Fishermen hadn’t used them for years, but they drew visitors from near and far.

With the shacks as their focal point, artists and photographers sought to capture the beauty of the jagged coast and billowing sea smoke. Beachgoers searched for sea glass, and teenagers hung out on the rocks nearby. Couples were married on the point and took pictures with the shacks as a backdrop.

Sea smoke billowed across Casco Bay in front of the fishing shacks. Elizabeth Benz

Emma Tremblay spent most of her formative years roaming the area around Willard Beach, more often than not ending up at the shacks. A curious child, she crawled around the rocky outcrop they rested on, searching underneath the structures to see what had nestled into their crevices at low tide. In her teen years, she and her friends ended their walks there to talk about life and their place in the world.

She left Maine for college and now lives in North Andover, but returned a couple of summers ago to get married in front of the shacks.

“It felt like I wanted them to see one more meaningful chapter,” Tremblay, 29, said by email. “I said to the friends I grew up with that ‘it felt like part of our childhood got swept away that day.’”

A native of South Portland, Michelle Erskine took the now-famous video that showed the fishing shacks’ demise. With her husband and daughter, she drove through the city during the storm to see how the city was holding up. When they arrived at the beach shortly after noon, only the Cobb-Bolton shack was still standing. Less than two minutes after she began recording, its partner followed it into the ocean.

The landscape looked barren and unfamiliar.

“Totally mindblowing to see something that’s been there for so long taken. The winters aren’t like they used to be. Things are changing,” said Erskine, 47. “That’s the kind of change you hope you never see, you know?”

A fishing shack floated away into Casco Bay during a storm in South Portland on Jan. 13, 2024. Susan Young/Associated Press

That emotional attachment has been the driving force behind plans to replace them. But even as thousands of dollars have been donated to the cause, some see the endeavor as hopeless against the growing threat of rising sea levels.

Off the coast of Maine, the sea level is 8 inches higher than it was in 1950, according to SeaLevelRise.org, and is rising as much as 1 inch every six years. With this in mind, some residents have suggested other tributes, such as a monument. But nostalgia for the shacks is strong.

Catherine Bickford, an artist who chaired the Willard Beach Master Plan Committee, said she supports rebuilding the shacks because of their historic status and meaning to the community.

“It felt like watching a member of the family drown in the sea,” Bickford, 60, wrote in an email. “I am aware that they will not last forever, but rebuilding would be a symbol of our resiliency and our ability to come together as a community.”

Fish houses at Fishermen's Point, Willard Beach, South Portland. Woodbury Collection, South Portland Historical Society

Although the historical society prepared for this scenario two years ago, with architects and engineers from a local firm volunteering their expertise and creating architectural drawings of the shacks that could be used as a blueprint for rebuilding in the future, DiPhilippo found it hard to fathom that both shacks washed away at the same time. They had just been repaired and repainted this past fall.

The shacks were built somewhat haphazardly by local fishermen using scrap materials and once lined Willard Beach — used primarily to store their equipment — before they were moved to the southern end on Fishermen’s Point in the early 1880s, DiPhilippo said. The point was acquired by eminent domain several years after South Portland was incorporated in 1898, but fishermen were allowed to continue using the shacks for a fee. But they haven’t been used for that purpose for about 50 years, she said.

During the discussion about what to do next, DiPhilipo has pointed people to “Motif No. 1,” a small red fishing shack in Rockport that was “lifted off its flimsy foundation” and cast into the ocean during the Blizzard of 1978, according to Globe archives. Regarded as “one of the most painted and photographed scenes in New England,” a replica soon rose in its place, where it still stands on Bradley Wharf.

The little red fishing shack known as Motif No. 1 in Rockport. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The fishing shacks in South Portland also appeared to fall because of foundation failures, she said.

There is no guarantee the shacks can be rebuilt but there seems to be a groundswell of support to try, DiPhilipo said. Carpenters have volunteered to help, and the project would be funded entirely by donations, she said. But whether the plan comes to fruition depends on securing the necessary approvals and permits.

“I feel the same way when you hear about hurricanes coming and houses are lost, and why are you rebuilding so close to the shore? This is really not the same thing,” she said. “Rather than going down to that beach next summer or year after year after year, and looking over at that point, and just having that feeling of loss ... I just feel like, boy, this is donated money and donated labor. Why can’t we put them back?”

Photos of the fishing shacks being repaired years ago in South Portland. Richard Holt

Richard Holt, one of the last commercial fishermen to use the shacks, knew this day would come.

At 71, Holt is known as the leading expert on the shacks and their history, having compiled a voluminous collection of documents, records, and photos.

“I know what the ocean can do,” he said. “It was bound to happen sooner or later.”

An article that was written about Richard Holt and his efforts to preserve the fishing shacks. Richard Holt

After spending two years in Alaska as an engineer on a seismic vessel, Holt returned home in 1976. He bought a small boat and began lobstering, using the fishing shacks to store his vessel and ropes, and occasionally bringing his traps to dry on the dock.

During the Blizzard of 1978, Holt went with a friend to collect what was stored in the shacks, figuring they would be lost to the storm. While they were inside, one shack was lifted off the ledge by a powerful wave before crashing back down. The two looked at each other and quickly left.

Holt stopped using the shacks in 1986, but he continued to help a neighborhood association repair them and said he tried to warn officials that they were at risk, urging them to consider the need for a breakwater at the beach.

But they never seemed to take him seriously, he said.

“Whatever you build back, it’s gonna have to be different,” and equipped to handle the changing climate, he said. “These 100-year storms, which are happening every five years now, it seems like.”

Pieces of wood washed ashore from the fishing shacks after the storm. Pamela Cragin tried to make a symbolic fishing shack from the debris around the sea level rise post. She had to dig a foot and a half of sand to get to the last historic storm in 1978. Pamela Cragin

On the Sunday after the storm, South Portland Mayor Misha Pride took a long walk on the beach, a scene he described as “unreal and quite tragic.” He spoke with residents cleaning out their backyards and was stunned to find that there was “no real impression” that the shacks had ever stood on Fishermen’s Point.

For the moment, city officials are going to let residents take the lead on any project — at least until it’s clearer what can be done. Pride said he understands the importance of the shacks but that his main concern is “more about those people who may lose their homes if we do nothing” after the storm. The city has scheduled a community meeting next month to discuss climate resiliency, primarily at Willard Beach.

“If we don’t do enough to mitigate climate change or increase the resiliency of Willard Beach, we’re going to have more houses flooded and that may result in the loss of life,” he said.

Murphy used to watch the sun rise over the shacks each morning. Now he can’t even bring himself to look in that direction, to see “what’s not there anymore.”

That needs to change, he said.

“We can’t just say, ‘oh, we’ve been beaten.’ We’re better than that,” he said. “We should go ahead at any cost to get these shacks built in a way that they will withstand time out there and bring back the symbol of South Portland.”

The fishing shacks in South Portland before they collapsed into the ocean. Catherine Bickford

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.