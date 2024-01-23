Undeclared voters in N.H. show keen interest in GOP presidential primary

Newmarket town moderator Christopher D. Hawkins said his town’s undeclared voters — who can choose to participate in either party’s presidential primary — seemed to be showing greater interest than usual in the Republican contest.

NEWMARKET, N.H. — Faced with a less competitive Democratic primary, many undeclared voters in New Hampshire chose Tuesday to get in on the action of the GOP primary .

“Our experience in the past has been undeclared voters tend to trend toward Democrats,” Hawkins said. “This time we’re seeing a reversal of that trend. We’re seeing more undeclared voters taking Republican ballots. In the 10 years I’ve been doing this, that’s unusual for us.”

Advertisement

That anecdotal shift in one town’s early activity may be unusual, but it’s not entirely unexpected. New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan predicted statewide voter turnout for the GOP primary would be more than triple the turnout for the Democratic primary. After all, the Democratic frontrunner, President Biden, isn’t on the ballot.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

And undeclared voters around the state said they waded into the Republican contest where their vote might make a bigger impact or send a message. They gave wildly divergent reasons for their decisions.

In Franklin, some undeclared voters chose to vote in the Republican primary to cast a ballot against former president Donald J. Trump.

That included Fred Stark, 69, who said even though he’s “not really that fond” of Republican policies, he opted to vote for former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley because Trump is “definitely not an option.” He’s angry at Biden for changing the primary and “blackballing us.” And Joudrey Conway, 22, said she supported Haley because she wants to see a woman win the Republican nomination.

Richard D. Hall, 72, of Newmarket said he hasn’t voted in a very long time. He typically abstains because he views both parties as “pure evil.” So he never voted for Trump, until Tuesday.

Advertisement

“It’s just an I-hate-what’s-happening vote,” he said, after casting his ballot.

Hall, a retired businessman, said he hopes his vote sends a message that the US Department of Justice shouldn’t be used as a political arm to influence the election.

“The Biden administration has thrown the Constitution in the trash can,” he said. “It’s egregious.”

But just because Hall thinks Trump’s legal woes are attributable to political motivations doesn’t mean he’ll vote for Trump again in November — he said he plans to abstain from the general election, as he has in the past.

“No person of conscience could put their name beside either candidate,” he said. “That’s my two cents.”

Karen L. Janes, 75, of Newmarket said she voted for the last standing viable Republican rival to former president Donald Trump and hopes it makes him mad.

“I voted for — not that I wanted to — flippy-floppy, the wind tunnel, Nikki, because there wasn’t anything else left,” she said, referring to former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

Janes said she had been an active member of a New Jersey group for young Republicans in her early 20s. She moved to New Hampshire in the 1970s and has proudly voted as an independent for the past two decades, sometimes splitting her ticket between Republicans and Democrats.

Advertisement

Janes said Haley “flip flops” a lot and takes an approach to trade and China that seems too far to the political right. But she wants to see if Haley performs well against Trump in New Hampshire.

Janes said casting a write-in vote for Biden in the Democratic primary felt to her like it would be more of a “wasted” vote. She said she figures Trump will win the GOP nomination, and she plans to vote for Biden in the general election.

“I’m too old to live under a fascist regime,” she said.

In Concord, undeclared voter Linda Glaser said she supported Haley because she’s sick of Trump’s name-calling.

“We tell our children to be nice to people, not to call names, and make derogatory statements about people, and yet we hear the president of the United States doing that,” she said, referring to Trump.

She said she’s “98 percent” sure she’d vote against Trump in the general election, no matter who he was running against.





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter. Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.