East Providence slogs through traffic, faces prospect of no quick fix for Washington Bridge

“There seemed to be a little bit of alleviation in December. Yeah, that lasted about 48 hours,” Waksmulski told the Globe on Tuesday, adding that the presence of tractor-trailer trucks on the road that morning was “an altogether new feature.”

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Every weekday morning and evening, Gregory Waksmulski watches a line of cars crawl along outside his home on Ingraham Street. The short road, which normally takes 30 seconds to drive down, is taking cars more like 10 minutes these days, making it difficult and time consuming for residents who live there to drive anywhere. The cut-through drivers take between two of the city’s main thoroughfares, Warren Avenue and Broadway, has been near gridlock since the Dec. 11 closure of the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge.

“And it coincides with this pronouncement that things are going to get worse,” Waksmulski said.

On Monday, state officials announced that repairs on the Washington Bridge could take longer than the three-month time frame initially set. State officials acknowledged that one potential option is rebuilding the entire bridge. The other options are repairing the existing structure, or reconstructing various components. The timeline for fixing the bridge has now gone from three months to indefinite. The announcement raised specter of even longer traffic headaches in Providence, East Providence, and beyond. Officials said they could not give a timeline or plan of action, and that they were waiting for a full assessment from engineers and consultants.

The Washington Bridge over the Seekonk River carries Interstate 195, a major artery into Rhode Island from Massachusetts, and sees about 90,000 vehicles daily. The state hastily closed its westbound side last month, days after an engineer noticed major structural damage that threatened its collapse. Temporary bypass lanes were opened on the separate, eastbound side less than a week later so traffic could move in both directions, but the bypass was not expected to eliminate the traffic jams.

The traffic has been particularly bad in East Providence since early January.

“It was easy to blame the holidays. And then on the third of January, it seemed like a traffic bomb had gone off,” Waksmulski said. “Everybody was obviously going to and coming from work, and it’s just been a daily occurrence since then. We’ve all tried to ‘get used to it.’”

He said its especially acute for about 90 minutes on weekday mornings and evenings. Many people on his street have to commute to work, pick up kids, and get to doctors appointments.

“And the worst parts are when they get right on our street, when they have to wait for a semi-truck trailer to get out of the way of the driveway,” Waksmulski said. “It’s just a bunch of misery.”

John Marion lives in Tiverton, where traffic has been fine. He commutes regularly to Providence, where he works as executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island.

“It’s once you get into East Providence that it becomes a challenge,” Marion said on Tuesday. “Those main detour routes consistently have traffic.”

Marion said he was surprised that state officials had walked back the three-month timeline originally given to fix the bridge.

“It was surprising to hear that after roughly six weeks, they aren’t able to tell us yet whether or not this is going to be a repair or replacement, and they aren’t able to put a timeline on when that decision is going to be made,” Marion said. “They seemed fairly confident in those first days of a three-month timeline for repair. So to come back almost halfway to that three months and to hear that they don’t even know what the extent of the problem is yet — it was surprising.”

Waksmulski said Monday’s announcement seemed like “smoke and mirrors.”

“I find it difficult to swallow,” Waksmulski said.

But, Waksmulski said, he and his neighbors have found it “remarkable” how hard the bridge construction crews are working.

“I see them from my window. They’re out there working day and night. Three shifts. Our hats really go off to these people.”

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said the city is having regular meetings with its police and public works departments to see what adjustments should be made to help ease problems. The state Department of Transportation will soon re-stripe Warren Avenue in one section to help move things more smoothly, DaSilva said.

“I’m satisfied that the state, the DOT, and the governor’s office have been trying to deal with a situation that was discovered on their watch,” DaSilva said. “They’re putting everything into it that they can.”

A review of data from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation shows what’s obvious to anyone in the city: traffic is bad, and in some cases significantly worse than before the closure.

For example, on the Monday before the closure, it would take a driver about 16.2 minutes to get from the Massachusetts state line to Interstate 95 via the Washington Bridge at peak morning rush hour. This past Monday morning, it took drivers about 27.5 minutes, data shows. Getting from Barrington to Route 95 took about an additional three minutes during this past Monday’s 8 a.m. rush compared to the Monday prior to the closure, according to the data, which is based on signals transmitted by cellphones.

Data on smaller local roads around East Providence isn’t publicly available. But plenty of anecdotes are, and on Tuesday people around East Providence complained of major backups on Massasoit Avenue, which leads to the Henderson Bridge.

“I am concerned for our community, because we’ve been dealing with the brunt of the traffic delays and congestion,” DaSilva said. “It’s starting to get on people’s nerves, get people frazzled and upset.”

One additional step RIDOT is taking: plowing the George Redman Linear Park, which takes people on bikes and afoot on the same route as the Washington Bridge. The path is typically not plowed, “but RIDOT will clear and treat the bridge through this winter to accommodate those using it as an alternate means of commuting during the Washington Bridge closure,” department spokesman Charles St. Martin said.

City Council President Bob Rodericks, meanwhile, suggested even more significant steps — for example, a halt to all non-emergency RIDOT projects, or even using the National Guard to help direct traffic. Rodericks has also questioned whether the state would reimburse the city for the additional traffic on local roads.

“The city’s getting beat up by it, physically,” Rodericks said. “Everyone’s cutting through East Providence in some manner.”

