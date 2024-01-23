Child of Wilbraham man shot during police standoff texted 911 to say father was threatening to kill family

Ortega is charged in connection with the standoff that began around 8:20 p.m. Saturday and concluded shortly after midnight.

The information was contained in a police report filed in Palmer District Court, where the child’s father, Michael Ortega, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on three counts each of assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A text message from a terrified child to 911 indicating that “my dad is going crazy and threatening to shoot himself and me and my mom” sparked an hours long standoff Saturday night in Wilbraham, where the barricaded man and a local police officer were both shot in an exchange of gunfire, legal filings show.

Advertisement

The report said the child, whose name was withheld in the filing, had also texted “Please help” and informed authorities that the family lives at 11 Carriage Drive, adding, “help me please, [I’m] really scared.”

Three responding Wilbraham police officers reported taking gunfire from inside the house as they approached the residence. One of the officers, identified by authorities as a 29-year-old officer with about a year on the job, “was struck by gunfire and officers returned fire,” the report said.

The injured officer was “extracted” from the scene and taken to an area hospital. His condition wasn’t known Tuesday, though police said Sunday that he was stable. His name has not been released.

State Police were called to the scene as well Saturday, and neighbors were told to shelter in place, according to the report, which said Ortega at one point called dispatch while barricaded inside his house and indicated that he’d been shot. He was told to exit the house unarmed but did not comply, the report said.

Authorities managed to safely remove Ortega’s child and the child’s mother, who had taken shelter on a second-floor roof, the report said, while identifying the pair as Witness 1 and Witness 2.

Advertisement

They told police Ortega has a history of anger management issues and has also struggled with depression, the report said. They said that in recent weeks, Ortega had become “increasingly confrontational,” and investigators viewed interior home surveillance footage that allegedly showed him wielding a gun inside the residence and firing it in the direction of the rear entryway as police approached.

State Police eventually managed to “extricate” Ortega from the house, and he was treated at the scene before being taken to Baystate Medical Center, the report said. His condition wasn’t known Tuesday; officials had said Sunday that he was stable.

The police report didn’t specify what had initially angered Ortega on Saturday night.

Wilbraham police Chief Edward Lennon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. He said in a phone interview Sunday night that his department was backing the wounded officer.

“We’re supporting him the best we can,” Lennon said Sunday night. “We have officers with the family at the hospital.”

Wilbraham officers were initially called to the home around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Lennon said, adding that officers “exchanged gunfire” with Ortega during the standoff.

Shortly after midnight, a law enforcement tactical unit crashed an armored Bearcat vehicle, “with its battering ram extended,” into the home, breaking a large window on the first floor, according to State Police. A trooper from the drone unit then flew “an unmanned aerial vehicle” through the broken window and into the home, sending a video feed back to incident command,

Advertisement

The video showed Ortega inside a front breezeway, conscious but suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities, and the tactical unit instructed him not to move before entering the residence and arresting him.

Troopers recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson firearm from inside the residence as well as shell casings and projectiles, according to the police report.

Lennon said Sunday that he doesn’t believe his department “ever had a police officer shot in the line of duty” before Saturday night.

He said he’s grateful to the myriad neighboring law-enforcement agencies that assisted Wilbraham police.

“The community has shown us a tremendous amount of support, and the area agencies have shown us the same,” he said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.