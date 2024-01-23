Winchester, Lexington parents to push school committees for literacy reform

A Globe story published earlier this month revealed that Winchester and Lexington were among more than 100 districts using an early elementary reading curriculum the state education department considers “low quality” for promoting discredited teaching practices, such as encouraging students to guess at unfamiliar words based on pictures. Last week, Governor Maura Healey proposed a five-year plan to invest in better curriculums and teacher training.

Parents from both communities plan to speak during the public comment portions of scheduled school committee meetings, according to parents involved with the organizing. Winchester parents are also planning a 5:30 p.m. rally in front of Winchester High School.

Parents in both Winchester and Lexington are expected Tuesday evening to pressure their local school committees for improved literacy instruction, following a Globe investigation into how some of Massachusetts’ wealthiest communities are teaching kids to read with faulty curriculums.

The Winchester School Committee has already heard from concerned parents. Several spoke at the Committee’s Jan. 16 meeting, the Winchester News reported. That same day, more than 300 parents signed an open letter offering support to the district’s elementary and middle school teachers in the wake of the Globe investigation.

“The recent Boston Globe article helped shed light on significant leadership and equity gaps in Winchester’s elementary schools,” the letter said. “But what the story left out is your incredible efforts to address these gaps, even with the limited resources and professional development made available to you.”

The responsibility for developing educational policy and curriculum content, the letter said, should not fall on individual teachers but on the Winchester School Committee. The letter was penned by United for Literacy, a parent advocacy group that since forming in 2021 has pushed the Committee to make changes to how schools teach reading.

A Winchester assistant superintendent previously told the Globe that curriculum decisions are best left to teachers.

In Lexington, district administrators are expected to provide the School Committee with a presentation on the district’s literacy efforts, according to a meeting agenda. Approximately 85% of Lexington Public Schools students in grades one through five performed at or above grade level in reading on an internal assessment this fall, an accompanying slideshow to the presentation, provided to the public in advance, said. The materials noted, however, that the district “continues to acknowledge the challenge of achievement disparities” among Black, special education, and low-income students.

Lexington has already begun reviewing its English Language Arts curriculum, the slideshow said.

One of the curriculum under scrutiny in each district is called Units of Study. The president of Heinemann, the New Hampshire-based publisher of Units of Study, previously told the Globe, “it has been incorrectly stated that Heinemann and its authors teach children to guess.”

The original version of Units of Study, however, encourages students to use “picture power” as a main tool for solving unknown words. In an update released last year, the curriculum introduces “slider power,” for sounding out words, while retaining picture power as an alternative option, according to materials viewed by the Globe.

This story is developing and will be updated.









Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.