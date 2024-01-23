Charles Osgood, CBS host on TV and radio and network’s poet-in-residence, has died

NEW YORK — Charles Osgood, who anchored “CBS Sunday Morning” for more than two decades, was host of the long-running radio program “The Osgood File,” and was referred to as CBS News’ poet-in-residence, has died. He was 91.

CBS reported that Mr. Osgood died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey and that the cause was dementia, according to his family.

Mr. Osgood was a broadcaster who could write essays and light verse as well as report hard news, and he worked radio and television with equal facility. He often signed off by telling listeners: “I’ll see you on the radio.”