New Hampshire primary day is here: Voters head to polls in first-in-the-nation contest

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene will be in New Hampshire to support former president Donald Trump, offering a peek into his campaign’s goal to run up the margins, while former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is expected to crisscross the state with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

Tuesday will be a flurry of activity as candidates, volunteers, and surrogates barnstorm across the state to make last-ditch appeals to undecided voters and encourage those at home to get out and vote.

As early as 6 a.m. today, voters in New Hampshire will take to the polls and cast their ballots in perhaps the most consequential contest of the 2024 presidential election cycle — the storied first-in-the-nation primary.

On the Republican side, the ticket features the former president and Haley, who served as United Nations ambassador under Trump. The Democrat ballot features Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson, among numerous unknown hopefuls. There also is an unsanctioned write-in campaign to convince voters to write in President Joe Biden in hopes of avoiding what his supporters here fear could be an embarrassing and potentially damaging defeat. Independent voters, or as they are called in New Hampshire, “undeclared” voters, can pull either ballot.

And despite a relatively low-energy primary week, the New Hampshire Secretary of State is predicting there could be a record turnout on the Republican side. Traditionally, there is higher turnout when voters turn out against the status quo, which could help Haley against Trump.

On Monday night, Sununu spoke to a crowd in Salem to reiterate just that.

“She’s guaranteed not just a second place, but now we’re just a stone’s throw away from doing what nobody thought was possible, and that’s delivering Donald Trump a loss in the first primary of the country,” he said.

Despite the slow build, the days leading up to Tuesday did feature some twists. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race Sunday, throwing his support behind Trump. On Monday, a fake — apparently illegal — robocall message imitated Biden’s voice and urged New Hampshire residents not to vote.

In the last several days, voters gathered to hear the candidates speaking, many of whom still had not made up their minds.

Among them was Griselle Maya, 41, who lives in Merrimack. She brought her daughter, 17-year-old Amber Martinez, to see Haley speak at Mary Ann’s Diner in Amherst. Martinez will be old enough to vote by November, she said, so she wanted to expose her to the political process. The two shared crepes and watched as Haley snaked her way through the crowd.

“There are certain things Nikki Haley says that I’m in agreement with, but there’s still some things that I don’t agree with, there’s still a lot of questions that I don’t have answered,” Maya said, noting that she still isn’t sure about Haley’s stances on health care and abortion. “I’m here to kind of get a feel for her, and see what she has to say.”

At an event in Peterborough, Jarvis Coffin, a writer and undeclared voter from Hancock, watched Haley speak.

“I left the Republican Party eight years ago, when Donald Trump became president and I haven’t been back, I didn’t vote for him,” Coffin, 66, said. “I’d like to come back to the party, I’m a moderate Republican, and Nikki Haley seems like my path to that, I like what she stands for. . . . I don’t think she has to win it, she has to put on a good show.”

