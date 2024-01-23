North Dakota judge won’t temporarily block part of abortion law for doctors

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Tuesday denied a temporary block on a part of the state’s revised abortion laws so that doctors can perform the procedure to save a patient’s life or health.

State District Judge Bruce Romanick said the request for a preliminary injunction “is not appropriate and the Plaintiffs have presented no authority for the Court to grant the specific relief requested.”

The request asked the judge to bar the state from enforcing the law against physicians who use their “good-faith medical judgment” to perform an abortion because of complications that could pose “a risk of infection, hemorrhage, high blood pressure, or which otherwise makes continuing a pregnancy unsafe.”