See photos from the New Hampshire primary

New Hampshire voters went to the polls Tuesday in the first-in-the-nation primary following the caucuses in Iowa. Presidential candidates visited polling stations in an effort to sway undecided voters. Take a look at the day in photos. Dick Desrosiers, left, and Bart Bartelsman monitors the ballot boxes at the Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, N.H., for the New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is accompanied by Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire as she arrives to greet primary election voters outside a polling place in Hampton, N.H., on Tuesday morning. RUTH FREMSON/NYT Republican presidential candidate, former president Donald Trump visits a polling site at Londonderry High School on primary day. Chip Somodevilla/Getty An election official checks polling stations while working at the Winnacunnet High School in Hampton for the New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff A voter takes a seat to fill out her ballot while voting at the Plaistow Fish & Game Club on Tuesday during the New Hampshire Primary.
Erin Clark/Globe Staff A voter walks to cast a ballot in a machine for the New Hampshire presidential primary at a polling site in Derry, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. David Goldman/Associated Press A person casts their ballot in the New Hampshire Primary at Londonderry High School on Jan. 23, 2024, in Londonderry, N.H. Brandon Bell/Getty The "I Voted" stickers on display at the Hollis Brookline Co-operative High School were designed by fourth graders in the state. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Bart Bartelsman wears an “I voted” sticker designed by a 5th-grader while monitoring the ballot boxes at the Winnacunnet High School in Hampton. Erin Clark/Globe Staff A family votes together at the Hollis Brookline Co-operative High School.
