Why the Democratic primary might be what we are talking about after New Hampshire votes

But it’s the nation’s first Democratic primary that is far less settled and where the surprise of the night might come from.

Former president Donald Trump appears set to run away with a win. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley appears unchallenged for second. And after that is settled, well, that’s another column.

The polls have been consistent and clear and unless there is a massive shift today’s New Hampshire primary for Republicans doesn’t have a lot of question marks.

Yes, technically, this Democratic primary is something of a beauty contest.

The whole point of the primaries, for both parties, is to eventually award delegates to the national conventions in the summer who vote for each party’s nominee. New Hampshire Democrats lost their delegates because of their refusal to comply with a Democratic National Committee rule change that elevated South Carolina to the first contest in 2024. As a result of their non-compliance, Biden’s campaign neither allowed Biden to be on the ballot, nor to showed up in the state. (However, curiously a lot of cabinet members have traveled to the state in recent weeks to hail what they believe are the administration’s accomplishments.)

So the Democratic primary ballot that will be offered at the polls today will have 21 names on it, among them Democratic Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, author Marianne Williamson, and performance artist and perennial candidate Vermin Supreme, who campaigns wearing a boot on his head.

Local Democrats cannot fathom the incumbent president not winning the New Hampshire primary by a large margin. But, they also worry about what it would mean in the general election, given the state is a swing state.

A Write-in Joe Biden campaign was formed, some money was raised, and some local events were held.

What isn’t clear how Biden will do as a write-in candidate and it is not defined what a good or bad night for him looks like.

This is where things could get sort of interesting on primary night.

First, some context.

President Barack Obama, running for re-election and on the New Hampshire primary ballot, got 80 percent of the vote in 2012. So there is probably no way Biden gets that.

But we know what will be bad for Biden: getting less than 50 percent. In 1968, Lyndon Baines Johnson only got 49 percent as a write-in candidate in the New Hampshire primary. He was so politically wounded he announced he wasn’t seeking reelection 19 days later. (It’s highly doubtful Biden will do the same.)

As in the Republican contest, the margin of victory will be closely watched. The latest polling suggests that Biden may end up in the low 60 percent range in the primary. If that happens, it could be a non-event, just as Biden backers wish.

However, Biden remains unpopular in the state. And, like in the Republican race, the margin of victory matters, given New Hampshire’s swing state status.

Should the write-in Biden campaign only get close to 50 percent, Biden might have a political problem on his hands. Conversely, if he receives closer to 70 percent, Biden could start to tell those worried about Democratic enthusiasm this fall to take a chill pill.

Biden may not recognize the New Hampshire primary this year. He won’t hold an election night rally either. But where he finishes on Tuesday could be the biggest story of the week.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.