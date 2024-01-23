Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in N.H., continuing march to GOP nomination

But, in the waning days of the race, Trump seemed to get boost from the departure of conservative candidates like Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, denying Haley — and New Hampshire — the chance for a surprise upset that could have injected new uncertainty into a race Trump has long dominated.

Trump’s main opponent, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, had long sought to turn the primary into a two-person race, and built a base of support among the moderate Republicans and flinty independent voters who make up a large swath of the state’s electorate.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday was projected to win New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, according to the Associated Press, a result likely to accelerate his march to the nomination even as it revealed a weakness with independents that could bedevil him in the general election.

He will now turn his attention to the late February primary in Haley’s home state of South Carolina, where he is hoping that a blowout victory in a deeply conservative state that elected her governor twice will be enough to drive his remaining rival from the race.

But, as recently as Tuesday morning, Haley’s campaign was insisting she plans to keep campaigning through March 5 also known as Super Tuesday, when numerous states with moderate electorates — and open primaries — could give her campaign new oxygen.

“After Super Tuesday, we will have a very good picture of where this race stands,” wrote Betsy Ankeny, Haley’s campaign manager, in a memo released to the public. “Until then, everyone should take a deep breath.”

One week after Trump’s landslide win in the Iowa caucuses, where he beat DeSantis by some 30 percentage points, with Haley just behind DeSantis in third place, the race in New Hampshire came to be seen as a litmus test of the power of Republicans who do not support Trump — and, indeed, of the long tradition of retail politicking that has long defined the first-in-the-nation primary.

Haley has spent much of the past year visiting the state for town-hall style events where she took question after question from voters, while Trump paid New Hampshire scant attention aside from the occasional campaign rally. Her poll numbers were stuck in the single digits here, however, until a series of strong debate performances in the late summer and early fall injected her campaign with new energy, attention; and — crucially — fundraising. But she spent much of the fall scrapping with DeSantis for second place, rather than making the case against Trump.

In December, Haley won the endorsement of Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, the state’s most prominent Republican official and a vocal critic of President Trump.

Over the past week, as Trump flew in and out of the state for campaign rallies, Haley sharpened her case against the former president. She sought to tie him to President Biden, depicting both as aging figments of the political past, and offered herself up as an antidote to the 2020 rematch that most voters do not want.

In recent days, she sought to depict Trump as unfit for office, seizing on comments he made at a Friday night rally in which he seemed to confuse her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

“Trump goes on and on multiple times, saying that I prevented the security on January 6th at the Capitol. I wasn’t even anywhere near the Capitol. I wasn’t in office,” Haley said at a campaign event on Sunday in Derry. “He said it over and over again. But the reality is he was confused.”

Trump, for his part, has used his rallies to criticize Haley and depict her as isolated, parading politicians including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who Haley appointed to serve in his seat, and several other former presidential contenders who had all expressed support for Trump upon dropping out.

He has tried to use the primary not just to beat Haley, but to show that he now has the entirety of the Republican Party in his thrall — a message that one of his surrogates, Marjorie Taylor Greene, echoed as she campaigned for him on Tuesday in Goffstown, N.H.

The primary, Green said, is a “referendum for the Republican Party,” which she said has been “divided” for years.

“A lot of establishment Republicans are basically bending the knee right now,” Greene said, obviously pleased about the apparent unity. “I know this was coming, so it’s really cool, it’s happening.”

Interviews at polls across the state suggested that some of Trump’s attacks on Haley worked. In recent weeks, as Trump sensed possible weakness in his support in New Hampshire, he hammered Haley on the airwaves and at his rallies, calling her a Republican-in-name-only, or a RINO, accused her of warmongering, and running ads saying she wants to cut social security — an accusation she has repeatedly denied.

Those attacks seemed to have landed with some voters, including Kathleen Descoteaux, 64, who reluctantly backed Trump at her polling place in Goffstown, even though she does not approve of his personality or the way he speaks about women.

“Since I’m getting to be that age, [social security] is a concern of mine,” Descoteaux said. “I also have younger children that are in their 30′s; I want to make sure there’s something for them.”

But the results, here in a swing state, also offered a revealing look at the problems Trump is likely to face with independent voters in a general election.

Early exit polls indicated that the share of non-Republican voters was higher in the state than it had been in 2016, the last time there was a contested Republican primary. Anecdotally, it appeared that a higher-than-usual share of independent voters were pulling Republican ballots.

“We’re seeing more undeclared voters taking Republican ballots,” said Christopher D. Hawkins, the town moderator in Newmarket. “In the 10 years I’ve been doing this, that’s unusual for us.”

Exit polls and interviews with voters indicate that Haley drew deep support from moderate and independent voters — a group that could well be reluctant to back the former president in the general election.

Chris Bailey, of Nashua, is among the independents voters who selected a Republican ballot on Tuesday and voted for Haley because, he said, she can “articulate who our enemies are.”

“She does not like dictators,” he added.

Bailey, who dismissed much of what Trump says as “blatant lies,” is among those Haley supporters who say they won’t vote for Trump in November if he wins the Republican nomination — even though he typically leans Republican. He will vote for Biden instead, he said.

“Politics is not entertainment,” said Bailey, 70.

Other voters also suggested that the same distaste for Trump that motivated them to support Haley would lead them to support Biden in a matchup between the current and former presidents.

“I’m hoping she can give Trump a run for his money, make him sweat a little bit, and see him get rid of a little of that spray tan,” said Andrew Hershey, 30, an independent from Manchester. He said he would vote for Biden in a general election matchup against Trump — although he won’t be excited about it.

“We’ve got two old dudes, and I don’t want to see them going back at it again,” Hershey said, adding that the first time they ran against each other was quite enough.

“It was a nightmare,” he said.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.