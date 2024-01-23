Antisemitism definition suppresses legitimate criticism of Israel

The word “antisemitism” appears in the Globe regularly, but it’s unclear whether criticism of Israel is included in those references. Since the Globe frequently cites the Anti-Defamation League, which uses and promotes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, should we assume that the Globe considers constitutionally protected criticism of Israel to be antisemitic?
The full text of the IHRA’s working definition includes several examples that suggest that legitimate criticism of the State of Israel is religious hate speech, effectively silencing voices protesting on behalf of Palestinians. Millions of peace and justice activists around the world, including members of Jewish Voice for Peace, If Not Now, and even some Hasidic Jews are considered antisemitic under this definition. Meanwhile, a controversial evangelist such as John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel, has been celebrated for his support of Israel despite a history of making statements considered antisemitic.
Advertisement
The IHRA’s working definition is widely disputed, including among scholars of Jewish studies. The ACLU, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and 100 other worldwide human rights and civil society groups have urged the United Nations not to adopt it. Even the definition’s coauthor, Kenneth Stern, has argued against its use in policy or legislation.
The Massachusetts Civil Rights Act and other laws already protect victims of hate crimes because of religion and national origin, which include antisemitism. The misuse of the term “antisemitism” to characterize legitimate and genuine criticism of Israel doesn’t make Jews safer, but it does provide impunity for Israel. The Globe should be transparent and consistent in its references to the very real problem of antisemitism. We urge the Globe not to equate criticism of Israel with antisemitism.
Marjorie Suisman
Brookline
This letter was cosigned by 24 other Globe readers who share the concerns raised.
Advertisement