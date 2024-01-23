Antisemitism definition suppresses legitimate criticism of Israel

The word “antisemitism” appears in the Globe regularly, but it’s unclear whether criticism of Israel is included in those references. Since the Globe frequently cites the Anti-Defamation League, which uses and promotes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, should we assume that the Globe considers constitutionally protected criticism of Israel to be antisemitic?

The full text of the IHRA’s working definition includes several examples that suggest that legitimate criticism of the State of Israel is religious hate speech, effectively silencing voices protesting on behalf of Palestinians. Millions of peace and justice activists around the world, including members of Jewish Voice for Peace, If Not Now, and even some Hasidic Jews are considered antisemitic under this definition. Meanwhile, a controversial evangelist such as John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel, has been celebrated for his support of Israel despite a history of making statements considered antisemitic.