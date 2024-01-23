Some colleges providing Jewish students with a haven

I am glad to see some schools reaching out to the Jewish community for admission to their institutions (“Smaller colleges push safety as antisemitism worries rise,” Page A1, Jan. 22). I am a graduate of Brandeis University and am proud of its history of being an oasis against antisemitism. Although its history as a Jewish-sponsored institution was not what prompted me to apply to Brandeis, being a student there (way back) did help inform my own Jewish identity.

In this time of rising antisemitism, it is good that there are institutions of higher learning providing a haven for Jewish students and their allies from the antisemitism that was always bubbling under the surface.