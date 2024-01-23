Sure, aim for great schools, but fix ones that are crumbling now

Re “Closing Boston schools: What BPS can learn from D.C.” (Opinion, Jan. 12): Kerry Donahue should not dismiss Boston’s need to address the condition of its schools. The stairs at my school became so dangerous this month that the main entrance was blocked off and is now only partially reopened. A fellow teacher could not lock a classroom door for more than a year — not exactly ideal in the event of a school shooting.

We also have shattered windows, leaking radiators, and crumbling paint. Of course we need great schools. But in the meantime, could someone please fix the stairs?