Funding boost needed to tackle appalling public housing conditions

The conditions described in the Jan. 12 Metro article concerning infestation of a public housing apartment in Boston are appalling and should never be tolerated (“State sues BHA over an infested apartment”). The true cause of these conditions is the decades-long failure of Massachusetts governors and legislators to provide adequate funding to maintain our state-funded public housing.

Research undertaken as part of the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization Housing Justice Campaign found that if the Commonwealth paid for the routine operations — which include pest control — of state-owned public housing at the same per-unit-per-month level as the federal government does, it would provide $290 million per year rather than the meager $107 million in the current state budget.