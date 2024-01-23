Trump won N.H. but Haley’s campaign is far from over

Let’s label Nikki Haley’s second-place finish what it really should be called.

That is, a significant accomplishment for a Republican candidate who, until the GOP presidential primary debates, was treated as a very long shot in a contest that featured a former president, a former vice president, and the well-funded governor of the nation’s third-most-populous state. At the end of August, Haley was a distant third in New Hampshire, the choice of less than 10 percent of Republican primary voters.

Haley is now the one non-Trump GOP candidate left standing.

Yet we are now hearing that her loss to Trump in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary has dealt her a debilitating blow. (The Associated Press called the race shortly after 8 p.m., with Trump winning by nearly 8 points.)

Even before the votes were counted, few commentators could persuasively explain what would separate a strong showing from a campaign-crippling loss, or why. Mind you, that didn’t keep many in the chattering class from ruminating endlessly about Haley’s projected demise. Or pressing her to declare the threshold she had to clear to go on.

“How is anything other than winning tonight a success?” CNN’s Dana Bash inquired of Haley on Tuesday, pressing her on whether she would stay in the race if she lost by double-digits.

“If Donald Trump gets over 50 percent, is this race over?” CBS Evening News’s Nora O’Donnell asked the former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador on Monday.

Over? After two contests and exactly one primary? When only a tiny percentage of potential primary voters nationwide have had their say?

“America doesn’t do coronations,” Haley said again and again to would-be undertakers — ah, excuse me, reporters — declaring that she would continue on to South Carolina on Feb. 24 and to Michigan on Feb. 27.

As well she should. So far, she’s had only about a week when the Republican campaign focus has been just on her and Trump. Campaign coverage hasn’t yet drilled down on the differences between them. Further, disparate regions of the country attach different weights to the spectrum of public concerns. And campaigns aren’t, of course, steady-state equations. Events intercede — and how candidates react to them matters.

Meanwhile, let’s try to regain some badly needed perspective.

To that end, here’s some instructive history. In 1976, Ronald Reagan, the former GOP governor of California, challenged Republican president Gerald Ford, an accidental incumbent. Reagan lost in Iowa on Jan. 19. He lost the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 24. Over the next month, his schneid continued. He lost in Massachusetts, Vermont, Florida, and Illinois.

It wasn’t until a month after New Hampshire that Reagan logged his first victory, in North Carolina. But he then went on to win another 12 contests and mount a spirited challenge to Ford all the way to the Republican National Convention. Although Ford eventually won the GOP nod, Reagan established himself as the favorite for the 1980 GOP nomination — and the role model for the GOP — until the age of Trump.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.