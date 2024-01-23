Alyssa Hopps, Niamh Gendron lead Quincy girls’ basketball past Duxbury in a Patriot League showdown for a postseason berth

Fueled by the dynamic duo of Alyssa Hopps and Niamh Gendron, the Quincy girls’ basketball team outlasted Duxbury, 49-40, in a Patriot League showdown at Quincy High on Tuesday.

Hopps, a junior, poured in 21 points and blocked six shots, and her classmate Gendron added 17 points on three 3-pointers. Together, they helped the Presidents (10-3) withstand a late Duxbury surge to qualify for the state tournament.

“They’re developing a really good chemistry between them,” said Quincy coach Sarah Conlon. “It’s nice to see them both on, on the same day. They have a world of talent and potential. They just have to keep working, and they love to work hard.”