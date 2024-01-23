Alyssa Hopps, Niamh Gendron lead Quincy girls’ basketball past Duxbury in a Patriot League showdown for a postseason berth

Fueled by the dynamic duo of Alyssa Hopps and Niamh Gendron, the Quincy girls’ basketball team outlasted Duxbury, 49-40, in a Patriot League showdown at Quincy High on Tuesday.
Hopps, a junior, poured in 21 points and blocked six shots, and her classmate Gendron added 17 points on three 3-pointers. Together, they helped the Presidents (10-3) withstand a late Duxbury surge to qualify for the state tournament.
“They’re developing a really good chemistry between them,” said Quincy coach Sarah Conlon. “It’s nice to see them both on, on the same day. They have a world of talent and potential. They just have to keep working, and they love to work hard.”
Sophomore Ella Fitzpatrick paced the Dragons (8-3) with 15 points, and freshmen Lilah MacQuarrie and Regan Donovan wreaked havoc, defensively.
Duxbury trailed, 30-19, at halftime, and 43-26 late in the third, before storming back. Fitzpatrick’s foul-inducing basket with 4:19 remaining capped a 14-2 flurry that pulled the Dragons within 45-40. Then Hopps, Gendron, and senior stabilizer Paige Mann finished what they started.
Quincy was in command most of the way and never flinched when Duxbury made its move.
“It was rough at times, but we pulled out the win and ended strongly,” Hopps said. “Our guards stepped up. We realized we needed to come to the ball more and come together.”