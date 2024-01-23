Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

NEW YORK — Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday, while Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield fell short.

Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1 percent.

Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7 percent, 18 more than the needed 289 for 75 percent after falling 11 votes short last year.