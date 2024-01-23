Beyond the final result, Women’s Beanpot was a true celebration

The swish of the skates as they sped toward the corners. The clack of the puck as it hit the sticks. The whistles of the officials. The shouts that came from the bench and from the stands. The swells of excitement with every offensive possession, the oohs and aahs with every daring save.

Near the ice at TD Garden Tuesday, you could hear it all.

Such is the beautiful soundtrack of hockey, a game as fast-paced as it is intense, action that creates a cacophony of noises familiar to anyone around the game.

And yet this was a symphony of a different sort, one punctuated by the high-pitched voices of the young, carried by the full-throated roars of the college-aged, a chorus that together, was composed primarily by women.

A game that officially goes down as the 45th Women’s Beanpot championship will always be remembered as the first to be played on TD Garden ice. So while we give the well-deserved overnight headlines to 2024 champion Northeastern, which beat Boston University, 2-1, on MVP Skylar Irving’s overtime game-winner, the long-standing impact of putting the Huskies on the newest banner hanging from the Garden’s rafters is the statement it makes on equality, popularity, and progress.

With scores of youth players grouped together in their matching jerseys and swinging ponytails, with packs of kids sitting with as many moms as there were dads, the fans showed up and showed out on a historic women’s hockey night, 10,633 filling the lower bowl of the arena and spilling into the top ring of seats, as well. As the BU press release noted, this was the first women’s hockey championship game to take place in an NHL rink since it became an official NCAA sport in 2000. The back-to-back champion Huskies increased their record Beanpot total to 19.

“The environment was definitely incredible,” said Sophie Ensley, the Sudbury product who helped Harvard win the consolation game over Boston College, her shorthanded, tying goal setting up Gabi Davidson Adams to clinch it with a shootout winner. “Girls were screaming, it was just awesome to play in front of all those youth players. They’re the future. In overtime, every time with the puck, you could see them standing and getting loud.

“Pretty nice to play in an environment like that.”

It was as that opening game careened toward the five-minute overtime and then into four nailbiting rounds of a shootout that the stands inside TD Garden really started to fill, throngs of Boston University and Northeastern fans making their way to their seats. The energy was palpable, and not just because all four schools know how much it means to take possession of the most coveted pot of beans in Boston sports, but because their game was finally being elevated to such hallowed grounds, on the same ice that hosts the Bruins, the same ice that has hosted the men’s semifinal and championship nights for decades.

“The amount of teams and little girls and people that got to experience a game like that, in this building, I just think it’s so special for our game, for women’s hockey in general,” said BC coach Katie Crowley said. “My daughter was one of them out there. I don’t know what the final tally is yet, but it seems like 10,000 people were here screaming, and it didn’t matter who they were rooting for. It’s the future of women’s hockey. These little girls are going to want to play hockey here, too. I know my daughter would want to, she’s only 10.”

Crowley, at BC for 18 years, is in her 15th year as head coach. The growth she has witnessed can be seen in straight participation numbers, but those only tell part of the story, and do so in a cold, analytical way.

Crowds such as Tuesday’s? They provide the visceral proof, the visible evidence of rising emotional investment

“You see our sport growing right now, with the PWHL, it’s really fun to watch, especially being able to see it from my daughter’s 10-year-old perspective, then the college level, the elite level, Team USA,” Crowley said. “A lot of great things are happening in women’s sports.”

It was more than enough to draw youth players from all over the state, jerseys emblazoned with the Milton block M, the Dorchester Lady Chiefs, the purple and black Junior Crusaders, and the North Shore Vipers (just to name a few) mingling throughout the concourses along with kids in licensed Beanpot hoodies and plenty of team wear from the four colleges. There were moms with daughters, dads with daughters, team parents with kids of all sizes, brothers and sisters running together, teammates fighting over the same box of popcorn.

And all of them imagining themselves out there on the ice.

“I definitely want to make it big and play hockey for a long time,” said 11-year-old Emma Spencer of Tewksbury, holding the pretzel her mom, Jen, just bought, the two of them heading back to join their dad and more Vipers in the stands. “Our whole team came. I just wanted to see the hockey. I’ll be supportive of everyone.”

The vibe of the night was support — in attendance were Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu — playing their parts during the ceremonial puck drop and the introduction of past all-time tournament players and Beanpot Hall of Famers.

University bands blared their instruments from the stands, and fans jumped out of their seats when the scoreboard cameras caught them in action.

“Just such great support for women’s hockey, to be part of such a historic night is very special for us,” Harvard coach Laura Bellamy said. “We’re happy to be the winners [over BC], but really, I think the winner here is women’s hockey.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.