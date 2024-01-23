Why Bill Belichick should wait a year before seeking another coaching job

There’s no obvious landing spot for Belichick, who mutually parted ways with the Patriots after 24 seasons on Jan. 11. He has interviewed twice with the Falcons for their vacant head coaching gig. However, the Falcons are interviewing a cast of thousands in an exhaustive search that feels like the coaching version of the reality TV series “The Bachelor” with Belichick no sure bet to get the final rose from Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Belichick’s masterful situational football move would be to take a beat, spend this season off the sidelines, look at the league through a different lens, and then jump back into the football fray next offseason when there will be better jobs in play and his reputation will have regenerated.

Every great artist employs a preferred medium, and situational evaluation/strategy is Bill Belichick’s. So, the deposed Patriots coach should lean into his métier as he canvasses for his next coaching job and figure out it’s best to punt on this hiring cycle.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Belichick is among a group of candidates, including University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, to garner a second sit-down.

Advertisement

Plus, the Falcons have a muddled masthead and power structure, with too many executives that have the ear of Blank. They make the Red Sox look streamlined when it comes to titles and organizational territoriality. It feels like there are forces within the Falcons working to keep Belichick out of the job and their power intact.

If offered the job, Belichick has to make sure he’s not going to just be a trophy coach for Blank. He’ll actually possess the autonomy to execute his program.

The Falcons feel like a rebound for Belichick, who is still smarting from his divorce from the Patriots after 2½ decades as the defining force in football operations in Foxborough. Understandably, he’s eager to get back into the game and prove his former boss, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, wrong.

Advertisement

But Belichick might feel pangs of regret if he hooks up with the Falcons. Atlanta has some intriguing young talent but has not posted a winning season since 2017 and like the Patriots must identify a viable franchise quarterback.

Plus, it’s bizarre to see Belichick treated like a run-of-the-mill coaching candidate.

While reports indicate Belichick met with Blank on the owner’s yacht in his initial interview and was then flown in on the owner’s plane to Atlanta for his second interview last Friday, right now he’s just one of a bevy of candidates.

Pleading or politicking for this job is frankly beneath the legendary Belichick.

Surveying the situation, Belichick should take a Hoodie Hiatus and circle back to the coaching carousel next year for a couple of reasons.

▪ First, there likely will be better jobs with teams closer to contention. It’s possible that next year at this time the Cowboys, Eagles, and Bills could all be looking for head coaches. Imagine Belichick guiding Josh Allen and the Bills to the promised land. That would enhance Belichick’s sterling legacy, and allow him to stick it to the Patriots.

Jacksonville could be coach hunting as well. The Jaguars are a talented young team with a promising passer in Trevor Lawrence and two prolific young pass-rushers in Josh Allen and Travon Walker. Those two combined for 27.5 sacks this season. And Belichick wouldn’t have to worry about the meanies in a major market media in Jacksonville.

Advertisement

Matt Eberflus will be back for the Bears in 2024, but he remains on thin ice. The Bears own the No. 1 overall draft pick. General manager and Boston College alum Ryan Poles can cash it in for more chips to help Justin Fields or use it to take USC’s Caleb Williams, a mini-Mahomes. Belichick would be the most venerated coach for the Da Bears since Mike Ditka, greeted as if he walks on Lake Michigan if he turned the Bad News Bears into a contender.

Speculation swirled about the status of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy after his team's first-round playoff exit, but Dallas opted to bring the coach back for the final year of his contract. Matt Patterson/Associated Press

▪ Second, a year away puts Belichick’s career in the proper perspective. Right now, his value is at its nadir. He still has the taint of a 4-13 season, a series of gross personnel miscalculations, the mishandling of the quarterback position, and three losing seasons in four years on him.

That’s the recency bias dragging down his value.

It’s a major reason why the Falcons are the only team that has displayed serious interest in him among the seven non-New England teams with coaching openings. (One of those teams, the Raiders, elected to promote interim coach Antonio Pierce.)

But get some distance from the disastrous 2023 season and Belichick gets his exalted aureole back. He reverts to his reputation as an unparalleled football strategist and X’s and O’s mastermind. He’ll be the GOAT again instead of a goat blamed for the crash-landing of the Patriots dynasty.

Advertisement

After another season of watching other coaches buried in their offensive or defensive playsheets muck up situational football like Mike McCarthy in Dallas or the work of Matt LaFleur of the Packers and Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles during divisional playoff losses last weekend, suddenly Belichick looks much more appealing.

The counter to this wait-and-see strategy is that Belichick will turn 72 in April. Being a year older could raise more questions about his viability. He’s only 15 wins away from surpassing Don Shula’s all-time wins mark (347), sitting on 333. Some might argue it’s best to tick off those wins as soon as possible, even if it ends up as a three-season slog to the record in the ATL.

However, what allowed Belichick to succeed as greatly as he did for as long as he did — you know, besides having Tom Brady dropped in his lap by the Gridiron Gods — was an uncanny ability to remove emotion and desire from the equation and take the long view.

That’s what he should do now. Take the long view and take a year off. Go visit some coaching buddies and lie in wait. Think of it like a coaching gap year.

Then jump back into the mix next offseason when the quality of jobs and opportunity to lift a seventh Lombardi Trophy will be higher.

Advertisement

Belichick should not be on to Atlanta. He should be on to a break while he plots a coaching comeback that is his version of 28-3.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.