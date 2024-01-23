Caroline Ducharme becomes the fifth UConn women’s basketball player to be lost for the season

STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Caroline Ducharme will miss the remainder of the season with ongoing head and neck problems, the school announced Tuesday.

The junior becomes the fifth member of the No. 8 Huskies to be lost for the season to health issues.

Freshman forward Jana El Alfy went down with a preseason Achilles’ tendon injury; junior guard Azzi Fudd suffered a season-ending knee injury in November; senior forward Aubrey Griffin suffered a similar injury earlier this month; and post player Ayanna Patterson had surgery in December to address knee issues.