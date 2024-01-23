The Celtics are the hunted, and Tuesday’s moves in Miami and Milwaukee made it clear

Those rivals are watching the Celtics closely. They watched Boston dismantle the Mavericks on Monday, in the second game of a back-to-back, without its starting center. They are watching the Celtics race out to the league’s best record, and win games without requiring stupendous performances nightly from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Early in the day, Miami — the Celtics’ opponent on Thursday — acquired former Boston guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets for Kyle Lowry and a protected first-round pick. Then, in a shocking move, the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year coach Adrian Griffin. Perhaps they’re hoping to lure ex-Celtics coach Doc Rivers back to the sideline after spending the last few months in TV.

MIAMI — There were interesting developments Tuesday from two of the Celtics primary rivals that should inform their considerations whether to adjust their roster prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Both the Bucks, who thrashed the Celtics a few weeks ago in Milwaukee, and the Heat realized they need reinforcements to compete and made significant moves. Miami needed another scoring guard; with Rozier, they’ll get a player with something to prove, who played well on some really porous teams in Charlotte. Lowry, 37, has lost a step, and even though his savvy and competitiveness are unmatched, the production just isn’t there.

Rozier has two more years on his contract at $25 million per season. This is a significant commitment, but the Heat needed another prime player to make a serious title run.

The Bucks were never right under Griffin, who seemed overmatched at times in his first NBA coaching job. The first indication of dissension was when superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with him at the TD Garden scorer’s table about being removed in the third quarter. It was embarrassing for Griffin, especially when Antetokounmpo checked back in just moments later. Griffin’s authority was questioned, and he could never regain full control.

Milwaukee is 30-13, but most of its games have been shootouts, including a recent pair of last-minute wins over the league-worst Detroit Pistons. While the Celtics were racing past the Mavericks in one of their most impressive wins of the season.

“I think they do a great job of shrinking the floor, playing through their guys [Tatum and Brown] and then you’ve got some quality, high I.Q. basketball players in their locker room with Jrue Holiday and Al Horford,” former Celtic Kyrie Irving said. “They have a lot of veteran leadership, so those guys know who to play through. They didn’t shoot the ball particularly well from three [Monday], but they still got 46 attempts, so it shows you what they’re looking for as an offensive juggernaut.

“You’ve got to give them credit, they’ve been playing great all season. They have a great system there. We didn’t get to see their full team, but I gotta give them credit, they have done incredibly well this season and last season, making some changes, making some trades. You can tell they found their chemistry, found the guys that are going to get them over that hump.”

The question is whether the Celtics should counter with a move in the next two-plus weeks. They already have one of the best rosters in the NBA. They are pushing all five starters for All-Star berths, and Holiday may be the only one considered a stretch.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said he would love another wing player to emerge. Oshae Brissett, who missed the Dallas game with a back strain but is expected to return Thursday, has played well of late and gained Mazzulla’s trust.

The Celtics have a $6.2 million trade exception they can use, but the buyout market will be tricky because they have eclipsed the second apron. Those faithful who have delusions of chasing a high-end player who will be bought out will be disappointed, because the Celtics can only add buyout players who previously earned the $12.4 million mid-level exception or below.

That means Stevens will have to be creative if he feels the Celtics need an addition. He will assess whether he is willing to sacrifice perhaps even another first-round pick.

Could the Celtics use another bucket getter off the bench? Can they rely on Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, and Brissett to deliver in key moments in the playoffs? Stevens will have to answer those questions in the coming weeks.

What we do know is their primary competitors are ramping up, and there certainly will be more moves before (and even after) the deadline. The Heat and Bucks are officially chasing the Celtics, who have to get accustomed to being pursued.

And have to determine whether they’re good enough in their current state.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.