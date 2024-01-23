Mavericks players were ‘furious’ after jumbotron showed replay of Jaylen Brown crossing up Luka Doncic

“Just being aggressive,” Brown said of the play after the game. “That’s all it was, it was basketball. You get in between the lines, a lot of stuff happens.”

Brown dropped Dallas guard Luka Doncic with a nifty behind-the-back crossover. He pulled up near the free-throw line and sank the jumper, completing the play.

Jaylen Brown unintentionally caused the Dallas Mavericks’ jumbotron operator to catch some heat after Monday’s game, a 119-110 win for the Celtics.

“Credit to him for attempting to play some sort of defense,” Brown added. “But it was just me being aggressive, that was it. You could be on the other side of that at any point, so it was just a good play.”

After the play was over, the jumbotron showed the replay of Brown’s highlight-reel move.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Markeiff Morris were not happy with this, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. Jay King of The Athletic tweeted that Hardaway was furious.

“Are we home or are we away?” Hardaway asked angrily, according to Washburn.

A voice could be heard on the TV broadcast saying “Don’t show that [expletive].”

Brown said he hadn’t noticed that the replay was showed until a reporter brought it up in the postgame press conference.

“Here? Nah, I didn’t notice that,” Brown said. “That’s crazy. Somebody needs to get fired if they did that.”

Doncic said after the game that he saw the replay.

“I saw that video,” Doncic said according to King. “I can’t lie that was really nice.”

