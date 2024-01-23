EMass girls’ hockey: Piling up the points, Boston Latin’s Angela Wells headlines Players of the Week

Isa Fischer, Burlington — The sophomore goalie recorded back-to-back shutouts on the road against Top 20 foes. First, she stifled No. 7 Malden Catholic in a 2-0 win Wednesday then shut down No. 11 Hingham in a 1-0 victory Saturday.
Bella Freitas and Alyssa Norden, St. Mary’s — The freshmen combined for seven goals in a 2-0-0 week for the No. 3 Spartans. Freitas scored three and Norden added two in Wednesday’s 7-0 win over Bishop Fenwick, before each tallied a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over No. 14 Bishop Feehan.
Ally McEneaney, Barnstable — The senior recorded her 100th career point as part of a three-point day in a 11-1 win over Nantucket Wednesday, then logged a goal in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.
Kat Schille, Methuen/Tewskbury — The senior captain logged a hat trick for the No. 12 Red Rangers in a 5-1 Wednesday victory over Stoneham/Wilmington before scoring again in a 2-0 win against No. 20 Andover Saturday.
Angela Wells, Boston Latin— After two goals and an assist in Wednesday’s 6-0 win over Cambridge, the freshman exploded for five goals and a helper in a 7-2 win over Concord-Carlisle on Saturday.