EMass girls’ hockey: Piling up the points, Boston Latin’s Angela Wells headlines Players of the Week

Boston Latin freshman Angela Wells (22) racked up nine points in a pair of victories. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Isa Fischer, Burlington — The sophomore goalie recorded back-to-back shutouts on the road against Top 20 foes. First, she stifled No. 7 Malden Catholic in a 2-0 win Wednesday then shut down No. 11 Hingham in a 1-0 victory Saturday.

Bella Freitas and Alyssa Norden, St. Mary’s — The freshmen combined for seven goals in a 2-0-0 week for the No. 3 Spartans. Freitas scored three and Norden added two in Wednesday’s 7-0 win over Bishop Fenwick, before each tallied a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over No. 14 Bishop Feehan.