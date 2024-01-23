EMass girls’ hockey: Prepping for Pembroke clash, Duxbury retains No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

Duxbury continues its run in the top spot in this week’s Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll.

The Dragons are riding an eight-game winning streak entering a key matchup against No. 8 Pembroke Wednesday night. Notre Dame-Hingham is second for the second consecutive week, while St. Mary’s is No. 3. Falmouth is fourth after tying No. 9 Nauset/Monomoy over the weekend.

Burlington continues its rise through the ranks, jumping from eighth to fifth with wins against No. 7 Malden Catholic and No. 11 Hingham. Winthrop (16) and the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op (17) re-enter the poll thanks to important victories – Winthrop a 3-0 shutout of Winchester and HPNA a 2-1 edging of No. 6 Lincoln-Sudbury.