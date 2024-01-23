fb-pixelEMass girls’ hockey: Prepping for Pembroke clash, Duxbury retains No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
GIRLS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass girls’ hockey: Prepping for Pembroke clash, Duxbury retains No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2024, 8 minutes ago
Bruce Bennett/Getty

Duxbury continues its run in the top spot in this week’s Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll.

The Dragons are riding an eight-game winning streak entering a key matchup against No. 8 Pembroke Wednesday night. Notre Dame-Hingham is second for the second consecutive week, while St. Mary’s is No. 3. Falmouth is fourth after tying No. 9 Nauset/Monomoy over the weekend.

Burlington continues its rise through the ranks, jumping from eighth to fifth with wins against No. 7 Malden Catholic and No. 11 Hingham. Winthrop (16) and the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op (17) re-enter the poll thanks to important victories – Winthrop a 3-0 shutout of Winchester and HPNA a 2-1 edging of No. 6 Lincoln-Sudbury.

This week’s poll speaks to the strength of the DCL/MVC Conference in girls’ hockey: five of the league’s teams are represented in the poll. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 23, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Duxbury11-1-01
2.Notre Dame (Hingham)7-2-22
3.St. Mary’s10-1-13
4.Falmouth10-1-15
5.Burlington9-1-08
6.Lincoln-Sudbury9-2-16
7.Malden Catholic7-2-24
8.Pembroke12-1-011
9.Nauset9-1-19
10.Peabody9-1-010
11.Hingham8-4-113
12.Methuen8-3-015
13.Canton11-2-07
14.Bishop Feehan5-6-112
15.Milton9-3-014
16.Winthrop6-2-2
17.North Andover6-3-2
18.Shrewsbury5-2-318
19.Dedham9-2-017
20.Andover4-4-116

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

