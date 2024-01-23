EMass girls’ hockey: Prepping for Pembroke clash, Duxbury retains No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

Duxbury continues its run in the top spot in this week’s Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll.
The Dragons are riding an eight-game winning streak entering a key matchup against No. 8 Pembroke Wednesday night. Notre Dame-Hingham is second for the second consecutive week, while St. Mary’s is No. 3. Falmouth is fourth after tying No. 9 Nauset/Monomoy over the weekend.
Burlington continues its rise through the ranks, jumping from eighth to fifth with wins against No. 7 Malden Catholic and No. 11 Hingham. Winthrop (16) and the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op (17) re-enter the poll thanks to important victories – Winthrop a 3-0 shutout of Winchester and HPNA a 2-1 edging of No. 6 Lincoln-Sudbury.
This week’s poll speaks to the strength of the DCL/MVC Conference in girls’ hockey: five of the league’s teams are represented in the poll. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Jan. 23, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Duxbury
|11-1-0
|1
|2.
|Notre Dame (Hingham)
|7-2-2
|2
|3.
|St. Mary’s
|10-1-1
|3
|4.
|Falmouth
|10-1-1
|5
|5.
|Burlington
|9-1-0
|8
|6.
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|9-2-1
|6
|7.
|Malden Catholic
|7-2-2
|4
|8.
|Pembroke
|12-1-0
|11
|9.
|Nauset
|9-1-1
|9
|10.
|Peabody
|9-1-0
|10
|11.
|Hingham
|8-4-1
|13
|12.
|Methuen
|8-3-0
|15
|13.
|Canton
|11-2-0
|7
|14.
|Bishop Feehan
|5-6-1
|12
|15.
|Milton
|9-3-0
|14
|16.
|Winthrop
|6-2-2
|–
|17.
|North Andover
|6-3-2
|–
|18.
|Shrewsbury
|5-2-3
|18
|19.
|Dedham
|9-2-0
|17
|20.
|Andover
|4-4-1
|16
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.