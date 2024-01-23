Henry DiGiorgio hits his mark from the 3-point arc to lead No. 2 Franklin boys’ basketball in a Hockomock League showdown vs. No. 8 Mansfield

“Coming into today, I was fired up and [ticked] off all day,” said senior Henry DiGiorgio. “I was ready to go and we were not losing tonight. It’s our senior year and our last crack at beating Mansfield. We had to take it to them.”

In the lone meeting of the season between the longtime rivals, the second-ranked Panthers rose to the occasion, cementing themselves atop the league’s hierarchy with 14 3-pointers in an impressive 67-46 win over No. 8 Mansfield. With the victory, Franklin (12-1 overall, 9-0 Hockomock) snapped a six-game losing streak in the series vs. the Hornets (8-3, 7-2).

FRANKLIN — The gym was buzzing and the stakes were high when the Franklin boys’ basketball team hosted Mansfield Tuesday night in a highly-anticipated Hockomock League showdown.

DiGiorgio, a Northeastern-bound shortstop, led the way with a game-high 17 points on five 3-pointers. He set the tone immediately, opening the game with a pair of long balls from each wing, before adding three more in the second half as the Panthers pulled away.

After averaging 20 points per game as a sophomore, DiGiorgio sat out last season to focus on baseball. His return has provided Franklin another dynamic shooter to pair with All-Scholastic forward Sean O”Leary and guard Caden Sullivan.

“He’s been a huge boost,” said Franklin coach CJ Neely. “He can obviously shoot the ball well. He gives us another offensive weapon and different guys who can spray it out. It puts the defense in a tough position. He’s also been really unselfish.”

Franklin led, 22-6, after one quarter, but Mansfield fought back in the second quarter with a 13-2 run. In the third, Sullivan (13 points) splashed a pair of triples, Andrew O’Neill and Bradley Herndon added long balls to expand Franklin’s lead to 48-27 with two minutes left in the frame. Mansfield was unable to keep up with Franklin’s high-flying offense.

Franklin’s Caden Sullivan scored 13 points, burying a pair of 3-pointers, in Tuesday night's 67-46 victory over Mansfield. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“Offensively, we couldn’t get anything going,” said Mansfield coach Mike Vaughn. “We were on our heels and spent so much time as the receiver instead of the dictator.”

Franklin’s defense played a key part, forcing 13 turnovers behind the active hands of O’Neill (2 steals), Sullivan (4 steals) and Herndon (3 steals).

The Panthers remained undefeated against in-state competition, their lone loss coming in a 2-point loss to West Orange (Fla.) in the KSA Tournament in Orlando. Ranked sixth in the Division 1 Power Rankings, Franklin’s resumé now has wins over Wareham, Sharon, and Mansfield, all ranked in the top 11 of the Globe’s Top 20.

But the win over the Hornets may have been the sweetest of all.

“It feels great to come out on top,” said O’Leary, who added 15 points. “We haven’t beat Mansfield in a while. We played our game and we certainly made the moment count.”