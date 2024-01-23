Celtics Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday among US player pool for the Paris Olympics

The surprise may have been who was missing.

There are few surprises, with most of the big names such as LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant on the list.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday of the Celtics are among USA Basketball’s men’s player pool for the Paris Olympics announced Tuesday.

Draymond Green, who helped the United States win gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and then another title at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, was not among the 41 names released by USA Basketball as candidates for the team that will compete in Paris this summer in search of a fifth consecutive gold medal.

The naming of the pool is the first official phase in the process of assembling a 12-player Olympic roster that will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr and assisted by Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue, and Gonzaga’s Mark Few. Team selection will be finalized this spring, with many of those decisions likely hinging upon player health and how deep their respective teams go in the NBA playoffs.

The pool, which is subject to change, includes 13 players who already have Olympic gold medals — Durant has three, James and Chris Paul each have two, while Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, James Harden, Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Holiday, Kyrie Irving and Paul George each have one.

If he plays and the US wins, Durant would be the first men’s player with four basketball golds.

“I will play in the Olympics,” Durant adamantly said last fall at Phoenix’s media day.

The other 28 players on the list are headlined by a pair who may make their Olympic debuts — Embiid and Curry among them. Both said last year that they would like to play on the Paris-bound US team, though again, nothing will be finalized until their NBA seasons end.

Also picked for the pool: Jarrett Allen, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Scottie Barnes, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Alex Caruso, Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Aaron Gordon, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Tyler Herro, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Bobby Portis, Austin Reaves, Duncan Robinson, and Trae Young.