Jerod Mayo offers update on Patriots’ coaching search, Bill Belichick’s sons

With offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien leaving New England to join Ohio State, New England will need a new primary play-caller and offensive mind to try and right the ship of a sputtering unit that tanked the team’s 2023 season.

But before New England can begin to overhaul its roster during a pivotal offseason, Mayo will need to fill out the rest of his staff.

The Patriots already have their new head coach in place with Jerod Mayo.

Considering Mayo’s comments last week on the importance of “titles” and recognition within an organization and coaching staff, the writing is also on the wall that New England will formally appoint a defensive coordinator — be it an internal candidate or an outside hire.

Advertisement

Add in several other vacancies across Mayo’s coaching staff, coupled with a potential exodus of more Patriots personnel when Bill Belichick eventually lands with another team, and Mayo has plenty on his plate this month.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Mayo offered an update on New England’s wide-ranging pursuit of coaches on all sides of the ball during an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday.

“These interviews — we’re just starting the process. They’ve all been Zooms so far,” Mayo said. “We’re going to bring in people this week. At the same time, you want to hire people that you like and are good at their job.

“The Zoom interviews are more philosophical questions. Not really X’s and O’s, and then when they come in here, that’s when the X’s and O’s get going.”

Mayo confirmed on Monday that the Patriots will interview Rams tight ends coach and ex-Patriots assistant Nick Caley for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

Along with Caley, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported over the weekend that New England will interview Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for the same role

Advertisement

Other coaches the Patriots have reportedly requested to interview or interviewed for the defensive coordinator vacancy include Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, and Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges.

One domino that has to fall in New England is the future of both Steve and Brian Belichick — especially with their father still assessing his options in free agency.

Mayo reiterated on Monday that Steve and Brian Belichick have been offered the chance to remain in Foxborough in 2024 and beyond.

“We have a great relationship. They have the option to stay,” Mayo said. “They also have the option to go with their father, if they want to. Still kind of going through it. I have a good relationship with both of them. They’re great coaches. We’ll see what happens.”

As for New England’s special teams coordinator role, the Patriots have reportedly interviewed or requested to interview Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams, ex-Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, and Rams special teams assistant Jeremy Springer.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.