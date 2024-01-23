As Newton teachers continue to strike, athletes are on their own for workouts, team chats

The Tigers (7-3) are ranked 15th in the Globe’s latest Top 20 poll. North played last Thursday against Walpole in a matchup moved up one night to get ahead of the strike, and its next scheduled game is Friday at Milton.

Newton North had to postpone Tuesday’s top-tier Bay State Conference boys’ basketball matchup against rival Needham. Tigers captains Dillon Taylor and Tegan Swint were among the contingent of student-athletes from the school who attended a rally at Newton City Hall Tuesday afternoon, and should return Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. when the teachers again rally at the Newton Education Center.

With the Newton Teachers Association entering its sixth day on strike Wednesday, high school athletes in the city are showing their solidarity, but are not yet able to take the court, rink, or any other playing surface for practices.

Paul Connolly is in his 23rd season as varsity coach for the Tigers and his 26th year as a special education teacher at Newton North.

“This is bigger than basketball. This is bigger than sports,” Connolly said. “Newton has been a beacon of education in the commonwealth for years. I can’t believe we’re in the situation we’re in now.”

Connolly’s players — who are among the nearly 12,000 students that have been locked out of classes for three days — are staying sharp by working out at local gyms, or shoveling off blacktops to play outside, but they haven’t been able to practice in a team capacity.

Newton South (4-7) has also been off since last Thursday, and first-year head coach Corey Lowe said his captains are in charge of their own workouts and that the team can meet via Zoom for film study ahead of their game Friday against Concord-Carlisle.

If North and South have their games postponed Friday, the Bay State Conference and Dual County League will look for an opportunity to make them up at some point this season.

“This is messy and complicated,” said Connolly. “[North athletic director] Mike Jackson and the Bay State Conference have worked together to postpone games.”