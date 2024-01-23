Right at home, Medfield girls’ basketball coach Mark Nickerson savors his 400th win, saluting all his players

“I’ve been unbelievably fortunate to have the players I have and I’m not foolish enough to think that I have much to do with the success of the teams,” said Nickerson, in his 20th season. “As I look back on teams and players that I have had . . . the 400 wins happened because of them.”

Well deserved. It was the 400th career win for the Medfield native.

When the final buzzer sounded on his team’s 74-36 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Dedham Tuesday night, Medfield girls’ basketball coach Mark Nickerson allowed himself a moment of reflection.

On Tuesday night, the fifth-ranked Warriors (11-1) received double-figure scoring efforts from four players, a dynamic that has been constant in his tenure.

Senior Annie Stanton scored 13 points, freshman Naya Annigeri tallied 12, and sophomores Izzy Kittredge and Paige Henebry each notched 10.

“Today was one of those team efforts. Everyone played, played well, played a lot, and did a great job,” he said. “I’ve been surrounded by unselfish players since I started, and tonight was no different.”

His connection to Medfield runs deep. His late father, Richard ‘Doc’ Nickerson, was a revered baseball coach for the Warriors, and a dentist too.

“I was born in Medfield, I went to school in Medfield, I teach in Medfield . . . I have a huge connection to the town, it’s special to be able to do it here,” he said. “My father was my hero growing up, I always wanted to be like him. I saw him pour everything that he had into baseball, and I always wanted to do that. "

Under Nickerson’s tutelage, Medfield has won Division 2 state titles in 2013 and 2017, as 10 TVL championships.

“The 400 wins is nice, but being able to be involved with such special players has been the best thing for me,” he said. “Being in Medfield, it just means everything to me.”