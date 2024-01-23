Women’s Beanpot featured all-female broadcast team and female-led production for the first time

“I hope that there will be more women in all roles, but especially in decision-making roles — roles that shape broadcasts and networks with fresh perspectives,” said NESN producer Amy Johnson. “I hope that, for every open production role, there is a qualified and experienced woman in the running.”

NESN, which broadcast both games Tuesday, put forth an all-female lineup of reporters and analysts, and the production — from producers to directors and operators — was led by women.

For the first time in the 45-year history of the women’s Beanpot tournament, the consolation and championship games were played at TD Garden. But history was made off the ice, too.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s games marked the first live production of the “Women of NESN” brand, an effort to increase the visibility of women and women’s sports across the network. The brand began as an internal resource group for female employees at NESN seven years ago.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Women are and have always been outnumbered by men in the field of sports media. As of 2021, women made up just 19.3 percent of all sports media staffs across the United States, according to a survey by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE). That number is up from 12.6 percent in 2006, when APSE completed its first bi-annual survey of newsrooms.

Tuesday’s on-air talent included host Sophia Jurksztowicz alongside studio analysts Carson Duggan and Angela Ruggiero. Play-by-play analyst Bridgette Proulx, color analyst Sonny Sgagliardich, and rink-side reporter Natalie Noury handled the in-game action. Countless other women ran the operation behind the scenes.

Northeastern took home the title in front of more than 10,000 fans — the largest crowd in women’s Beanpot history.

“Many women have broken the glass ceiling, but the disparity is still here,” said NESN director Rose Mirakian. “The recent focus on diversity has helped women, but honestly, the bottom line is that you still need tenacity and perseverance.”

Advertisement





Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.