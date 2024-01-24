Hey, Academy voters: You know it’s OK to nominate more than one woman at a time for best director, right?”

“How are you supposed to have actually relevant awards when it’s just the same old white men making the movies and nominating the movies?,” Kann asked.

Sam Kann, a pink-haired programmer for the Green Mountain Film Festival in Vermont, had just heard the news Tuesday morning about Greta Gerwig being snubbed for a best director Oscar nomination.

We were standing in front of one of the screening theaters at the Sundance Film Festival, where Gerwig’s Oscar omission had people talking. Kann has a point: The Academy’s directing branch, the group responsible for making the nominations, has historically been among the oldest and most homogenous. The group is currently 75 percent men, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and while the Academy is slowly making strides toward diversity, the Oscars have long suffered from a lady director problem.

Greta Gerwig attends the 24th annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, Calif. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In the history of the awards, only eight women have ever been nominated for best director. Gerwig is a part of that exclusive group: She received a nod in the category in 2018 for “Lady Bird,” her first solo outing as a director. Importantly, she was the only woman who made the director cut that year, just as no fellow women join Justine Triet — the director of the riveting courtroom drama (and one of my favorite films of the year) “Anatomy of a Fall” — in the best director category this time around.

Director Justine Triet, left, with actor Sandra Hüller on the set of "Anatomy of a Fall." Neon via AP

On only one occasion did the directors branch grant nominations to two women at the same time: in 2021, when Chloé Zhao got a directing nod for “Nomadland” alongside Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.” When Zhao won, she made history as only the second woman (and the first woman of color) to take home the prize. The next year, Jane Campion became the third with her win for “The Power of the Dog.”

Chloé Zhao accepts the directing award for "Nomadland" onstage during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

What bugs me far more than Gerwig’s snub is that, for the vast majority of Oscars history, the best director lists have read a single way: man, man, man, man, man. More recently, there’s been a slight amendment to the rule: man, man, man, man, woman. It’s as if the directors branch feels that opening up one slot for a female filmmaker is enough. Toss one of the ladies a bone, and the voters have done their part for feminism.

Jane Campion accepts the directing award for "The Power of the Dog" onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty

But Gerwig’s snub isn’t about “Barbie” in particular. It’s about the Academy not being able to let go of the image of a white man in the director’s chair. There’s an old Hollywood idea that directors should look like John Ford wielding a bullhorn and commanding his set like a battlefield — or like David Lynch playing John Ford in Steven Spielberg’s 2023 best picture nominee, “The Fabelmans” — and maybe less like Gerwig in her pink jumpsuit.

“Barbie” received a whopping eight nominations, including best picture, best adapted screenplay (for which Gerwig was nominated alongside her co-writer, Noah Baumbach), best supporting actor, and best supporting actress. It is deservedly joined in the best picture category by “Past Lives,” the debut feature from writer-director Celine Song.

There’s no question that the Academy enjoys female-directed movies. So why not recognize the women behind them?

Notably, Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, was also left out of the best actress category — these omissions even captured the attention of Hillary Clinton, who on Wednesday tweeted to Gerwig and Robbie, “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.”

Toward the end of Gerwig’s film, Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie says, “I want to be part of the people that make meaning, not the thing that is made.” Gerwig’s exclusion from the list of people making the meaning makes you wonder if the Academy didn’t miss the movie’s whole point.