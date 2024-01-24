‘The Bear’ star Ayo Edebiri to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month

Edebiri won’t be the only star stopping by “SNL” next month, as singer Jennifer Lopez will serve as the episode’s musical guest. Lopez’s performance on the show will occur just a few weeks prior to the release of her new album and movie “This Is Me . . . Now,” which debuts Feb. 16.

The Dorchester native has been tapped to host the Feb. 3 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the show revealed on Wednesday. The big gig comes in the wake of Edebiri’s recent wins at both the Emmy Awards and Golden Globes for her performance in FX’s cooking comedy-drama series “The Bear.”

Sketch comedy won’t be new terrain for Edebiri, who is a seasoned stand-up performer and interned at Upright Citizens Brigade while studying at New York University. In addition to her work on “The Bear,” Edebiri’s resume also includes stints as a writer on comedies like FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” and “Dickinson” on Apple TV+, which also featured Edebiri in an on-screen role.

“My goal is to get successful enough that I can get my dad some floor seats for a Celtics game,” Edebiri told the Globe last year. “I just want to keep making cool stuff with cool people. I always want to feel like I’m doing something that’s exciting to me.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.