Katie Nolan makes big bet but comes up short in ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ finals

Katie Nolan came close to winning it all during the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” finals, but her big bet didn’t pay off.
The Framingham native and sports comedy host competed in the tournament’s finale Tuesday night against “Abbott Elementary” actress Lisa Ann Walter and humorist Mo Rocca, who earned his spot in the finals after beating Lexington’s Rachel Dratch last week. Nolan previously punched her ticket to the finals after beating “Psych” star Dulé Hill and “Wings” actor Steven Weber during a semifinals match that aired Jan. 9.
Nolan had a sizable score heading into the evening’s last clue on Tuesday, entering the round in second place with $19,500. However, she couldn’t come up with the correct response to the clue on literary clichés: “Many mystery fans blame ‘The Door,’ a 1930s Mary Roberts Rinehart novel in which a servant kills a nurse, for this 4-word cliché.”
The answer to the clue was “the butler did it,” with only Walter answering correctly. Since Nolan went all in with her bet and Rocca answered incorrectly while wagering close to all of his earnings, Walter came out on top as the tournament’s big winner, taking home $1 million for the Entertainment Community Fund.
Nolan’s third-place finish netted her $100,000 for her charity, while Rocca scored $250,000 for coming in second place.
Earlier in the episode, Nolan chatted with host Ken Jennings about the prominent former “Jeopardy!” players who offered their support to her leading up to the finals. Nolan explained how former “Jeopardy!” contestant Andrew He tweeted that he was rooting for her during Nolan’s quarterfinals matchup.
“So I just want to say, we also love you, Andrew He,” Nolan said. “In our house, we say, ‘He is him.’ That’s like our catchphrase that you can have for free.”
