How to transcend death in Muriel Barbery’s ‘One Hour of Fervor’

In Japan there’s a kind of tea party where the guests agree to talk only about what’s inside the room they’re in. Avoiding politics or gossip, they look around and notice things they otherwise wouldn’t. For example, look at how this shade of blue on my teacup matches the shade of blue of the wallpaper’s trim, or how the flowers are arranged so that the petals are perfectly backlit by the afternoon sunlight streaming through the windows. In other words, the idea is for people to notice the beauty that is all around them. Reading a book by the French author Muriel Barbery is kind of like being at one of those tea parties — especially her latest novel, “One Hour of Fervor.”

Advertisement

Readers will know Barbery from her New York Times 2008 bestseller, “The Elegance of the Hedgehog,” a story about how intelligence and taste transcend class and culture. An autodidact devoted to literature, art, and philosophy, a luxury building concierge hides behind the mask of her lowly role, revealing her true self only to a precocious child — until she’s seen by a wealthy Japanese tenant, who breaks French convention by befriending her. Though it’s thoroughly Parisian in its landscape, “Hedgehog” shows Barbery’s attraction to Japan, and lays the philosophical foundation presented in her two most recent novels; “One Hour of Fervor” is essentially a prequel to her 2021 “A Single Rose,” both of which, along with “Hedgehog,” are deftly translated by Alison Anderson.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Though “A Single Rose” came out first, the novels can be read in either order, as the stories are about the same characters and form an intricately expanding web, with one illuminating the other. In “A Single Rose,” a dour French woman, Rose of the eponymous title, visits Kyoto to hear the will of the Japanese father she never knew she had until after he died. “One Hour of Fervor” is told from the perspective of the father, Haru, a wealthy art dealer whom we meet on his deathbed. Whereas “A Single Rose” is a minimalist masterpiece constructed in chronological order, with tight bursts of narrative following theme-setting Japanese folktales, “One Hour of Fervor” is a zigzag journey through Haru’s life, rewinding and fast-forwarding from chapter to chapter, leaving us a bit dizzy but thoroughly delighted.

Advertisement

Barbery’s own attraction to Japanese culture is perhaps reflected in the character Paul, a Belgian who emigrates to Kyoto, where Barbery has lived. When Haru invites him for tea, Paul tells Haru he “came here to spend time with a certain type of art and culture. What you have just put on the table pretty much sums it up.” On the table is a vase designed by Haru’s friend, Keisuke, who launched his career, and it’s this observation that allows Haru to see Paul, and ask him to become his protégé — and later lead Rose on a tour of Kyoto that Haru meticulously plots before he dies.

That tour constitutes the plot of “A Single Rose”; in “One Hour of Fervor,” we follow the plot of why Rose was kept away from her father. But in both novels, plot is more than just action, as Barbery uses plot, and even her poetic prose, to convey a philosophy.

Like her characters, Barbery is obsessed with art and aesthetics, particularly form. We in the West usually discuss form versus function, but that’s a mundane duality, and reveals our materialism. In contrast, Haru believes that “spirit arises from form, that there is only form.” It’s a subtly profound idea, for in Buddhism it’s often thought the opposite: that “form is no more than the visible aspect of spirit and the perceptible fantasy of its mastery,” as Keisuke phrases it. Either way, Barbery is saying there’s something transcendent, even religious, about form.

Advertisement

Buddhism, Haru believes, is the name his culture had given to art, “or, at the very least, to that root of art called spirit.” And indeed, when Haru takes his regular walks around a hill in Kyoto called Shinnyo-do, he observes that “over the centuries, man had brought together buildings and gardens, had laid out the temples, trees, and lanterns, and, in the end, this patient labor had given rise to a miracle: to stride along the walkways was to converse intimately with the invisible.” Art, then — whether it’s architecture, gardens, film, fiction, or objects — is a means to communicate with the realm of the spiritual.

Haru plots part of Rose’s Kyoto tour with Paul along this same route around Shinnyo-do, and in doing so perhaps accomplishes what he wasn’t able to in life — a conversation, a relationship with Rose as father and daughter. Despite meticulously planning his life, cultivating it to perfection like a bonsai tree, Haru is never able to control the two things none of us can: love and death, which both show up unexpectedly. Only in death can he tell his daughter he loves her; beauty and love, Barbery suggests, allow us to transcend death.

Advertisement

It’s rare these days for a novel to be devoted to beauty, much less present a philosophy, and that’s precisely why Barbery’s uniquely stand out, and make wonderful rooms of literature to inhabit.

ONE HOUR OF FERVOR

By Muriel Barbery

Europa, 196 pp., $26

Randy Rosenthal teaches writing at Harvard University and is the author of the novels “Dear Burma” and “The Messiah of Shangri-La.”



