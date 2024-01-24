Trump played one of the most depressing tunes of the ‘80s at his N.H. rally. The band that wrote it is furious.

But the latest entry to this category is perhaps the oddest. On Tuesday, an incensed Johnny Marr, former guitarist of the British band the Smiths, took to X/Twitter after learning that Trump has been playing the band’s 1984 song “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” at political rallies.

Former president Donald Trump plays a song at a political rally. Shortly after, he receives a cease-and-desist letter, a lawsuit, or a sharply worded request from the performer that he not use it again. Everyone from Adele to Aerosmith to Bruce Springsteen to the Village People has asked Trump to stop using their music at his rallies.

Stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before.

Marr wrote, “Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s*** shut right down right now.”

“Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” isn’t an upbeat or motivational rally song. It’s one of the most maudlin tunes of the 1980s. Written by Marr and Smiths singer Morrissey, the slow, waltz-tempo song features lyrics such as “Haven’t had a dream in a long time/ See, the life I’ve had/ Can make a good man bad.” It’s the kind of song a 1980s goth teen would have listened to on her Walkman while glaring at the cool kids in the cafeteria. Fittingly, it appeared on the soundtrack of the 1986 film “Pretty in Pink.”

It’s an odd choice for Trump, who veers toward songs like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “I Won’t Back Down,” Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” and Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” (all three also asked Trump to stop playing their music).

The drama began on Monday when political reporter Ben Jacobs posted that “Please Please Please” was played before a Trump appearance in Laconia.

That prompted another journalist, Soorin Kim, to post a clip of when the song was played before a September rally in South Dakota.

Fans of the Smiths and detractors of Trump had a field day throwing out titles of Smiths songs that they thought would work better for Trump’s campaign, such as “Big Mouth Strikes Again,” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” “Barbarism Begins at Home,” or “I Know It’s Over.”

Despite Marr’s outrage, it’s unlikely that Trump will stop playing the sullen song. Over the years he’s ignored several artists who have asked him or sued him to stop using their songs at rallies. The Smiths once sang of “The Boy With the Thorn in His Side.” Now it appears that the thorn is Trump.





Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.