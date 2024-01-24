Jon Stewart wasn’t around to skewer previous Trump campaigns. That’s about to change.

It’s a dream come true for those who’ve been missing Stewart’s voice — or at least one-quarter of a dream come true. His return will likely spark renewed interest in “The Daily Show” and possibly bring back some of the viewers who left after he left. Stewart has an open outrage and contempt for political hypocrisy that speaks to certain audiences, not least of all those anxious about the upcoming election, likely to be a rematch between President Biden and Donald Trump. He wasn’t on “The Daily Show” during the Trump years ; Stewart left in August 2015. This will be his chance to vent, after having missed out during Trump’s previous presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

Jon Stewart put “The Daily Show” on the map during his years hosting the comic news show, from 1999-2015. Now he is returning to the Comedy Central series , beginning on Feb. 12. He will serve as an executive producer, and he will host once a week, on Monday nights, through the 2024 election cycle. The other three nights of the week will be hosted by a rotating team of correspondents and comics, as has been the case since Trevor Noah left in 2022.

Stewart has already demonstrated an ability to get under Trump’s skin, inspiring the former president to issue an insult and a dog whistle in one sentence. In 2013, in response to some of Stewart’s jokes, Trump tweeted, “I promise you that I’m much smarter than Jonathan Leibowitz — I mean Jon Stewart.”

Of course things have changed since Stewart left. The kind of humorous, edgy, opinionated news coverage he helped define is now more common. His style of media criticism and his fight against fake news were influential enough to inspire various social media outlets and other late-night hosts, including Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert. During his absence, many left-leaning viewers have found other ways to get their doses of skepticism and gallows wit. Reboots — and Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show” is a bit of a reboot — don’t always equal the originals, in quality and in audience interest.

Also, Stewart’s return won’t solve the big problem dogging “The Daily Show”: Finding a new full-time host. As an executive producer, Stewart may have the opportunity to help reshape the show and ready it for its post-election life. He certainly had an eye for talent when he was at the helm. During his tenure, the show featured Steve Carell, Wyatt Cenac, Ed Helms, Jessica Williams, John Oliver, and Samantha Bee, among others.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.