Local bestsellers for the week ended Jan. 21

3. The Fury Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

4. The Bee Sting Paul Murray Farrar, Straus and Giroux

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

6. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

7. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

8. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

9. Iron Flame Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

10. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

2. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

3. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

4. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

5. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Speigel & Grau

6. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

8. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

9. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery and Matt Patterson Mariner Books

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

2. This Other Eden Paul Harding Norton

3. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

4. Horse Geraldine Brooks Penguin

5. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

6. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

7. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

8. A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara Anchor

9. A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

3. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

5. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

6. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

7. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House Trade Paperbacks

8. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

10. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.