Odie Henderson’s ‘Black Caesars and Foxy Cleopatras’ meets Blaxploitation where it lives

If you have a cursory knowledge of Blaxploitation movies, you probably know the greatest hits, chiefly “Shaft” (1971) and “Super Fly” (1972), and their hit soundtracks. You could probably pick Pam Grier out of a lineup, if not from her greatest hits — “Coffy” (1973) and “Foxy Brown” (1974) — then from “Jackie Brown,” genre connoisseur Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 homage to her and her work. These are the ABCs.

In “Black Caesars and Foxy Cleopatras,” Blaxploitation aficionado (and Boston Globe film critic) Odie Henderson presents the whole alphabet, from the genre’s roots to its early-’70s peak, from the obscurities, artful variations, and attendant controversies to the often-unfortunate excursions into mainstream culture (see the 1973 James Bond movie “Live and Let Die.” Better yet, don’t).

Henderson, who watched some of these movies as a child in seedy New York theaters back when New York had seedy theaters, meets Blaxploitation where it lives, with respectful irreverence. As he writes early on, “The ‘respectability Negroes’ who tell Blacks they need to act in a way they approve of in order to be accepted by the majority are a major thorn in my side.” He’s talking about people like Junius Griffin, the former head of the Hollywood-Beverly Hills NAACP, who actually coined the word “Blaxploitation” and helped form the Coalition Against Blaxploitation, which sought to stamp the films out. Unfortunately for him and likeminded Blaxploitation foes, the movies, generally made on a shoestring, were quite popular with ticket buyers, and often turned a healthy profit. The movie industry’s favorite color, at the end of the day, has always been green.

Henderson is discerning enough to not paint the genre in broad strokes, either condemning or laudatory. The fact that he knows the movies so well allows him to assess them individually. He can tell you that, while “Black Caesar” (1973), a reworking of the Horatio Alger gangster movie formula, was a genre highlight, its pseudo-sequel, “Hell Up in Harlem” (also 1973), was “a disaster,” mostly because star Fred Williamson and director Larry Cohen mailed in their efforts (they were both working on other projects at the time). Likewise, while he deems the coke dealer saga “Super Fly” the “Citizen Kane” of Blaxploitation, its 1973 sequel, “Super Fly T.N.T.,” indulges in the same respectability politics the author abhors.

The book doesn’t shy away from the fact that these were generally lurid, violent spectacles, or that they were usually made by white filmmakers looking to make a buck. But they also gave Black audiences a chance to see heroes who looked like themselves sticking it to The Man on a regular basis. This was the era in which Sidney Poitier had just kicked the industry doors down, emerging as a bankable, Oscar-winning star, and yet Black faces were still few and far between.

Blaxploitation helped change that. It shined a light on actors who frequently flew under the radar, like Godfrey Cambridge and Raymond St. Jacques, stars of the sublime “Cotton Comes to Harlem” (1970), and the radiant Diana Sands, who died of cancer in 1973, at age 39, as her star was still rising. Sands might be best known for her work in the original stage and film versions of “A Raisin in the Sun,” playing opposite Poitier, who, once firmly established, would cut loose in the Blaxploitation-adjacent action comedies “Uptown Saturday Night” (1974), “Let’s Do It Again” (1975), and “A Piece of the Action” (1977). As Henderson details, Blaxploitation also made room for distinctive artistic statements, including 1973′s eerie vampire freakout “Ganja & Hess” (not to be confused with the more mainstream “Blacula”), and, the same year, “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” about a Black CIA man who uses his training to start a revolution against white America.

Henderson falters some when the book falls into repetitive structural patterns, with excessive plot summary leading to rote critical responses of the period (if you want to know what Gene Siskel thought about seemingly every Blaxploitation movie, your ship has come in). “Black Caesars” could also benefit from some more original reporting, to go with its vigorous research. Not all of the genre’s players are still alive, but some are, including Grier, Williamson, and Mario Van Peebles, who appeared in his father Melvin’s avant-garde firecracker “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” (1971) and then starred in and directed a first-rate recounting of that movie’s making, 2003′s “Baadassss!.” “Black Caesars” could use more voices, aside from the fellow journalists Henderson interviews in the book’s short interstitial chapters. Moving along a rigid chronological timeline, the book sometimes misses the forest for the trees.

But “Black Caesars” is never less than fun to read, and it’s often more than that. If anything, it has room for more of Henderson’s personal asides and autobiographical touches, like his memory that the flamboyant fashions of “Super Fly” “influenced this book’s author’s mother, who dressed him in a rust-colored ‘Super Fly’ coat and hat ensemble when he was 3 years old. He looked fabulous.” Henderson has a palpable, unstuffy voice, and a point of view, neither of which keep him from taking his subject seriously and addressing it with authority.

