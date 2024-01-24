Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

TORRES Mackenzie Scott’s sixth album as Torres, “What an enormous room,” is out Friday; cuts like the menacing “Collect” and the haunting “Wake to flowers” are examples of her knife-point songwriting and formidable voice. Jan. 27, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

JULIANA HATFIELD The indie-rock luminary’s most recent album is her latest covers collection: the delightful “Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO,” which features her fuzzed-out reimagininations of Jeff Lynne’s pomp-rock catalog. Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. City Winery Boston. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

MAYER HAWTHORNE The producer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Cohen’s funk-pop alter ego released his sixth album, “For All Time,” late last year; it’s stuffed with luscious grooves, dry horns, and the overwhelming charisma of Cohen-as-Hawthorne, which particularly shines on songs like the ornate, heartfelt “Tell Me” and the celebration of summertime lounging “The Pool.” Jan. 30, 7 p.m. Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Juliana Hatfield plays City Winery Jan. 29. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/file





Folk, World & Country

THE MILK CARTON KIDS Delicately strummed folk and the intertwined voices of Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale have been the touchstones of the music they’ve made as the Milk Carton Kids, and things are no different on their latest release, “I Only See the Moon,” which has earned the pair another Grammy nomination. They come to town Friday in support of the new album. Jan. 26, 8 p.m. $30. Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave. www.livenation.com

FELLSWATER The long-running Boston Celtic group heads west to the Central Massachusetts area to perform music that draws on the traditional and the modern from various tributaries of the genre, including Scotland, Ireland, Galacia, and Canada. Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $15. Sanctuary, 82 Main St., Maynard. 978-933-1476, www.sanctuarymaynard.com

THE WANDERING HEARTS Two of the members of this harmony-forward British folk-Americana trio were pregnant during the making of their third record, and that turned out to have a pronounced effect on what they wrought, down to the album’s title, “Mother.” Jan. 27, 1 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

EVAN ARNTZEN & MATT DECHAMPLAIN The Monkfish Concert Series presents a swinging afternoon featuring clarinetist, saxophonist, and vocalist Arntzen joining forces with DeChamplain, a virtuosic pianist in the tradition of Thomas “Fats” Waller, Art Tatum, and Nat “King” Cole. Jan. 28, 4 p.m. $25. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

DUKE ELLINGTON: MY HEART SINGS Preeminent jazz pianist and NEC faculty member Jason Moran helms this tribute to the greatest jazz composer of them all on the occasion of his 125th birthday. Moran and NEC students will perform the master’s seminal works in formats ranging from solo piano to small band to full orchestra, including masterworks “Braggin’ in Brass,” “Jeep’s Blues,” “Mood Indigo,” and more. Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. Free, reservations required. Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre, 255 St. Botolph St.. www.necmusic.edu/events

KEVIN BURT & BIG MEDICINE Acclaimed quadruple-threat bluesman Burt is an accomplished singer, harmonica player, guitarist, and songwriter. His latest album, “Thank You, Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers,” is dedicated to one of his greatest influences. Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. $24-$28. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Friday evening offers a “Casual Friday” performance of Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” giving the orchestra a breather before Saturday evening’s concert performance of Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” (Jan. 27), starring Kristine Opolais in the title role opposite tenors Brenden Gunnell as Sergei and Peter Hoare as Zinovy. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A FAR CRY With “Street Stories,” conductorless string orchestra A Far Cry imports the street corner into the concert hall through music by Boccherini, Monteverdi, Tchaikovsky, and Kareem Roustom. Soloists Sophie Michaux, Jonas Budris, and Dana Whiteside (vocalists) and Jeffrey Grossman, as well as student musicians from New England Conservatory and Project STEP, all join in for the musical block party. Jan. 26, 8 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

THE PETRIFIED FOREST Cellist Rhonda Rider presents a slate of new music for solo cello inspired by the American Southwest, including selections by Raven Chacon, Eric Moe, Laurie San Martin, and Boston Conservatory faculty member Mischa Salkind-Pearl. Jan. 28, 8 p.m. Seully Hall. Boston Conservatory. bostonconservatory.berklee.edu

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

TROUBLE IN MIND In Patrice Jean-Baptiste’s impassioned performance, we can feel every step of the journey by Wiletta Mayer, a Black actress whose principles collide with her career aspirations as she rehearses for a lead role in a Broadway play in the 1950s. Alice Childress’s play is directed by Dawn M. Simmons. Through Feb. 4. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

ANNIE Andrea McArdle, the original Annie on Broadway, the one who turned “Tomorrow” into an inescapable earworm, turned 60 in November. The latest of many young actors who have played Annie since McCardle originated the role is 11-year-old Rainier “Rainey” Trevino. The national tour that began last fall is directed by Jenn Thompson, who played Pepper in the original Broadway production when she was 10 years old. Stefanie Londino plays Miss Hannigan, and Christopher Swan is Oliver Warbucks. Feb. 6-11. At Boch Center Wang Theatre. www.BochCenter.org

MACHINE LEARNING Hoping to end their estrangement, Jorge (Armando Rivera), a brilliant young computer scientist, creates a nursing application designed to provide individualized treatment for his ailing father, Gabriel (Jorge Alberto Rubio). But matters do not go according to plan, underscoring the perils of AI. Perhaps Jorge shouldn’t have named the application Arnold (Matthew Zahnzinger), after the Terminator? Francisco Mendoza’s play is directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman. Through Feb. 25. Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278 ext. 1, www.CentralSquareTheater.

DON AUCOIN





Dance

NATAYA DANCE COLLECTIVE The Dance Complex’s DIY Performance Series continues with this company’s latest project, “Radical Love: A Collective Experience.” The suite of new pieces combines Bharatanatyam and folk dances with contemporary storytelling, poetry, and live music by singer-songwriter Anju to explore ideas of healing and the power of embracing community. Jan. 27-28. $20. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

KEN PIERCE HISTORICAL DANCE PROJECT This family-friendly event led by teacher-performer Ken Pierce, an expert in late-Renaissance and Baroque dance, features an informal historical dance performance preceded by a 45-minute participatory workshop. Performers include Pierce, dancer Lynn Menegon, and musicians John Tyson, Miyuki Tsurutani, and Douglas Freundlich. Jan. 27, 6-8 p.m. Free. Northeast Arts, Jamaica Plain. https://northeastartspace.org/performances

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCING DIRECTORS The renowned organization’s excellent Dance Interactive initiative recently released a captivating playlist showcasing the unique stylings of some of the dance world’s most influential company directors — with many performances by the choreographers themselves. Clips date back to the legendary Merce Cunningham in 1955, but don’t miss some of the more recent highlights of dynamite veterans, such as Doug Varone, Rennie Harris in “P-funk,” and Seán Curran, who displays dazzling footwork and how to really rock a kilt. Free. https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





2023 JAMES AND AUDREY FOSTER PRIZE Last chance: Established in 1999, the Foster Prize exhibition has evolved into a vital showcase for contemporary artists in the Boston area to make their presence known here at home on a major institutional stage. The three artists selected, Cicely Carew, Venetia Dale, and Yu-Wen Wu, work across a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and video; each enjoys a solo presentation of their work as part of the overall Foster Prize exhibition. Through Jan 28. Institute Of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

TOSHIKO TAKAEZU: SHAPING ABSTRACTION Takaezu, born in 1922 in Hawaii to parents of Japanese ancestry, made spectacularly expressive abstract paintings and textiles (she died in 2011). But her ceramic work is perhaps her most lasting legacy. At the MFA, a selection of dozens of ceramic pieces are complemented by her work in other media, paying tribute to her pioneering formal innovations and broadening the story of the roots of American abstraction beyond the Abstract Expressionist cohort of painters, many of whom were her contemporaries. Through Sept. 29. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

BETWEEN WORLDS: THE ART AND DESIGN OF LEO LIONNI It’s about this time of year when I can’t help but think of Frederick, to me the most iconic of Leo Lionni’s countless iconic field mice, who lazed about all autumn while his family labored to gather provisions for winter. Frederick, it turned out, was busy gathering something else: Sunshine, which he shared with warm thoughts deep in the family burrow as winter closed in. If there’s anything in common among the dozens of children’s books Lionni made over his career, it’s warmth — something much needed and, fortunately, on ample display at this exhibition as the winter deepens. Through May 27. Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Glendale Road, Stockbridge. 413-298-4100, www.nrm.org

MURRAY WHYTE

LANI ASUNCION: DUTY FREE PARADISE “Aloha is to learn what is not said, to see what cannot be seen, and to know the unknowable.” That quote, attributed to Queen Lili’uokalani, the last sovereign of Hawai’i, underlies this show curated by J.R. Uretsky. Asunción, a Filipinx-American who grew up in Hawai’i, examines the impact of colonialism and imperialism on the islands. Their video, sculpture, and performance contemplates what’s not seen in the sunny packaging of a tourist’s playground, and offers paths to healing. Through April 13. Mills Gallery, Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont St. www.bostonarts.org/experiences/exhibitions/lani-asuncion-duty-free-paradise/

CATE McQUAID

Lani Asunción's "Isle of the Blessed," part of "Duty Free Paradise," at Boston Center for the Arts' Mills Gallery through April 13. Sasha Pedro









EVENTS

Comedy

JOSH GONDELMAN Gondelman thinks the term “California Sober,” which refers to people who have quit drinking but still smoke weed, is a tad too cute. “‘California sober,’ to me, sounds like the name of a Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band,” he says, “that you formed in rehab.” Jan. 26-27, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $33. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

LAUGHS ON TAP Jonathon Gates, who has hosted the Black Comedy Explosion for a couple of decades now, headlines this edition of the monthly series, with Corey Manning, Andrea Henry, and Chef Phil. Jan. 26, 8 p.m. $20. Dublin House, 7 Stoughton St., Dorchester. https://allevents.in/boston/laughs-on-tap

IMPROVBOSTON: THE FINALE The venerable ImprovBoston organization will be going dark for the foreseeable future, but not before one last blowout at the Rockwell. Among the players for the finale are Hannah Breen, Ashley Voltz, Danielle Andruskiwec, Ryan Dalley, and Matt Fear. Jan. 26, 9 p.m. $25. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

LUNAR NEW YEAR CRAFT Celebrate Lunar New Year by printing hongbao, red envelopes that contain money and are given in times of celebration. Kids ages 6-12 will design and create the envelopes using printmaking techniques. They will learn how to transfer a design, roll ink with a brayer, and printing techniques. Jan. 27, 3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Free. Central Library in Copley Square. 700 Boylston St. bpl.bibliocommons.com

MINNI FAMILY WORKSHOP: WINTER WONDERLAND Students and caregivers will craft and create wintry landscapes inspired by Ezra Jack Keat’s book “The Snowy Day.” An instructor will read the story before sending the children out to complete icy activities, from painting fallen snow to decorating branches and snowflakes. Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. $40. Minni South End. 71 Thayer St. hisawyer.com

NICHOLAS AND JOSEPHINE AT ARCADE RADIO Join Nicholas Laudani and Anna Josephine Harris in rediscovering beloved classics. Nicholas, on piano, and Josephine, on violin and vocals, will perform a medley of jazz and blues hits, from Billie Holiday to Stevie Wonder. Jan. 29, 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Free. Harvard’s Smith Campus Center Arcade. 1350 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. thebostoncalendar.com

ADRI PRAY



