AT&T projects earnings below estimates

AT&T projected 2024 earnings that fell far below analysts’ estimates, sending shares down nearly 3 percent Wednesday. The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share of as much as $2.25 this year, missing Wall Street’s expectations of $2.44. That’s despite the No. 3 US wireless provider posting a larger-than-expected gain of mobile phone subscribers in the fourth quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

EBay to cut 1,000 jobs

EBay will cut about 1,000 jobs, or 9 percent of its full-time employees, and reduce work for outside contractors, saying staffing and expenses have outpaced growth. The e-commerce company said it needs to be “more nimble” in the face of a “challenging” economic environment. The announcement marks the second round of job reductions at eBay in a year. The online marketplace in February 2023 said it would cut about 500 employees, or about 4 percent of its workforce, citing a slowdown in consumer spending following the pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom. EBay joins more than 60 other tech companies, including Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet that have let almost 11,000 employees go so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks tech industry job cuts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon to stop allowing police to request video doorbell footage

Amazon’s Ring home doorbell unit says it will stop letting police departments request footage from users’ video doorbells and surveillance cameras, retreating from a practice that was criticized by civil liberties groups and some elected officials. Next week, the company will disable its Request For Assistance tool, the program that had allowed law enforcement to seek footage from users on a voluntary basis, Eric Kuhn, who runs Ring’s Neighbors app, said in a blog post on Wednesday. Police and fire departments will have to seek a warrant to request footage from users or show the company evidence of an ongoing emergency. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

An unsold 2021 Explorer at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. on July 25, 2021. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalling Explorers because trim piece can fly off

Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the United States because a trim piece can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers. The recall covers Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years. Documents posted Wednesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that clips holding the trim that covers the roof supports close to the windshield can come loose. If that happens, the trim piece can fly off and increase the risk of a crash. The recall comes after US regulators opened an investigation into the problem last January after receiving 164 consumer complaints. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLIMATE

Church of England pension board targeting big fossil fuel consumers

Just months after announcing plans to sell its oil and gas holdings, the Church of England Pensions Board is now going after the biggest consumers of fossil fuels. Those include airlines, utilities, steel companies — and also banks. The focus is on “the key blockers of climate policy,” said Laura Hillis, the board’s director of climate and environment, while speaking last week at an event about the 2024 proxy season. Among investors, the Church of England stands out for its aggressive stance against the world’s largest polluters. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

French farmers protest across the country

French farmers staged protests Wednesday across the country and in Brussels against low wages and what they consider to be excessive regulation, mounting costs, and other problems. Roadblocks were spreading in many French regions, one day after a farmer and her daughter died due to a traffic collision at a protest barricade. Farmers have also been turning road signs upside down to protest what they argue are nonsensical agricultural policies. — ASSOCIATED PRES

INTERNATIONAL

German rail workers go on strike again

Germany’s train drivers brought rail traffic to a standstill again early Wednesday when they began a six-day strike to push their demands in a rancorous dispute with the country’s main railway operator over working hours and pay. The strike by the GDL union will affect passenger services and freight trains operated by state-owned Deutsche Bahn until 6 p.m. Monday. The union held a three-day strike earlier this month and two walkouts last year which lasted up to 24 hours. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Electricity demand to more than double

Global electricity demand from data centers, cryptocurrencies, and artificial intelligence could more than double over the next three years, adding the equivalent of Germany’s entire power needs, the International Energy Agency forecasts in its latest report. There are more than 8,000 data centers globally, with about 33 percent in the United States, 16 percent in Europe, and close to 10 percent in China, with more planned. In Ireland, where data centers are developing rapidly, the IEA expects the sector to consume 32 percent of the country’s total electricity by 2026 compared with 17 percent in 2022. Ireland currently has 82 centers; 14 are under construction and 40 more are approved. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Every season of “Sex and the City,” the HBO comedy that aired from 1998 to 2004, will begin streaming on Netflix for the first time in early April, according to three people familiar with the deal. HBO

STREAMING

‘Sex in the City’ to stream on Netflix

HBO is renting out one of its most valuable series to Netflix. Every season of “Sex and the City,” the HBO comedy that aired from 1998 to 2004, will begin streaming on Netflix for the first time in early April, according to three people familiar with the deal. HBO had a long-standing policy of not licensing its shows to Netflix until last year, when it sent over titles including “Six Feet Under,” “Insecure,” “Band of Brothers,” “The Pacific,” and “Ballers.” Several of these older series quickly leaped into the Top 10 most-watched streaming lists after they began appearing on Netflix. — NEW YORK TIMES

MEDIA

NPR hires a new CEO

NPR announced Wednesday that Katherine Maher would be its next chief executive, picking a leader with an extensive track record in the nonprofit world but without one in the realm of public radio. Maher was previously the chief executive of the Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the popular online resource Wikipedia by raising money and providing technology infrastructure, among other services. She is the chief executive of Web Summit, an organization that holds technology events around the world. Jennifer Ferro, the chair of NPR’s board, said in a statement that Maher stood out because of her experience tackling “issues around reliable and accessible information,” adding that the search focused on candidates who could “reach audiences on new and existing platforms.” Maher, 40, will take over at NPR during a critical period. Listenership of traditional radio is waning as Americans adopt alternatives like Spotify and other on-demand services, pressuring NPR to reach its audiences in new formats. Last year, NPR announced that it was laying off 10 percent of its staff to make up for a $30 million budget shortfall amid a bearish advertising market. — NEW YORK TIMES

FAST FOOD

Chipotle to hire heavily during ‘burrito season’

Chipotle builds its hiring plans around all the traditional seasons: spring, summer, fall, winter, burrito. The chain intends to hire 19,000 workers for the peak March-to-May sales period it calls “burrito season.” The forecast apparently calls for more burritos this year, as Chipotle said last year it was planning to add 15,000 employees across its North American locations. Chipotle is also adding benefits for US staff such as access to mental-health resources in addition to matching retirement-fund contributions for workers with student-loan debt. — BLOOMBERG NEWS