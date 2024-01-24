Boeing 757 lost nose wheel preparing for takeoff during a very rough stretch for the plane maker

Delta Flight 982 — headed to Bogota, Colombia — was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the incident took place around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.

It was an older model of plane than those made by Boeing that have raised safety concerns about the company, yet it occurred with an intense spotlight on one of the nation’s top manufacturers.

The plane is 32 years old.

“All customers and their bags were removed from the aircraft, transferred to the gate and onto a replacement aircraft,” Delta said. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

No one was injured, a Delta spokesperson told the Associated Press — adding that the plane was re-tired and placed back into service the next day.

According to the Atlanta-based airline, 172 passengers, two pilots, and four flight attendants were on board the flight.

When contacted by the AP Wednesday, Boeing did not comment further. The Arlington, Va., aircraft maker ended production of the 757 nearly 20 years ago.

There have been a string of mishaps involving Boeing planes over recent years — including two crashes of Max 8 planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which killed a total of 346 people in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier this month, a door plug blew off an Alaska Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner 16,000 feet above Oregon, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane. Since then, Alaska Airlines and United reported finding loose bolts and other problems in the panel doors of an unspecified number of other Max 9s.

Meanwhile, airline bosses on both sides of the Atlantic are lashing out at Boeing over the recent safety and production issues as the crisis over the aircraft maker’s 737 Max 9 shows little sign of ending soon.

The ordeal is taking a toll. Boeing’s stock has fallen nearly 15 percent since Jan. 5, when the door plug blew off the Alaska Airlines flight shortly after takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded some Max 9 jets until they were inspected and said it would investigate whether Boeing failed to ensure that the plane was safe.

Dave Calhoun, who became Boeing’s chief executive to right the company after fatal Max crashes in 2018 and 2019, was set to meet Wednesday with senators, including Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat and chair of the Commerce Committee. Cantwell said last week that she planned to hold hearings on the Max 9 groundings.

Boeing’s customers have been vocal about their frustrations. “I am angry,” Ben Minicucci, the chief executive of Alaska Airlines, told NBC News on Tuesday after finding “many” loose bolts in its Max 9 checks. “My demand on Boeing is what are they going to do to improve their quality programs in-house.”

Scott Kirby, United Airlines’ chief executive, told CNBC on Tuesday that “the Max 9 grounding is probably the straw that broke the camel’s back for us.” He said the company was not sure whether it would get the Max 10 planes — a new airliner that has yet to be certified — that it had ordered anytime soon. “We’re going to at least build a plan that doesn’t have the Max 10 in it,” Kirby said.

Airline bosses hope the tough comments will force Boeing to improve quality control and engineering. But they do not want to stoke panic about plane safety amid a sharp rebound in travel bookings over the past year. And there are not many alternatives to Boeing or its chief rival, Airbus.

Boeing’s woes will have a lasting impact. Mike Leskinen, United’s chief financial officer, told analysts that the groundings would dent growth in the “coming years.” Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, a low-cost European airline that is one of Boeing’s biggest customers, also has doubts that the Max 10 will be delivered soon.

Material from The New York Times was included in this report.