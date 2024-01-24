Burlington firm Desktop Metal slashes staff after failed merger

Burlington-based 3-D printing company Desktop Metal is cutting more workers after its merger with rival Stratasys fell through last year.

The company will lay off 20 percent of its employees, Desktop Metal said in a securities filing without specifying how many workers will be affected. The company had 1,200 workers at the end of 2022 but cut 15 percent last February.

“We are committed to getting profitable during this challenging period,” chief executive and founder Ric Fulop said in a statement. “We continue to have a positive long-term outlook for this industry as it transitions to mass production.”