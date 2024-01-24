Google settles patent suit with local microchip designing company

A jury trial in the case began two weeks ago in federal court in Boston. But on Wednesday attorneys for Google and Singular requested a stay in the case, to give the parties 30 days to work out a final settlement. Singular Computing originally sought damages of $1.67 billion.

Tech giant Google has agreed to settle a long-running patent dispute with Cambridge-based Singular Computing over the design of microchips that are a vital component of Google’s artificial intelligence systems. Terms of the settlement were not made public.

“We are pleased to have resolved this matter,” said a statement from Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda. “As we showed in court, Singular’s patent doesn’t apply to our Tensor Processing Units, which were independently designed and built by Google engineers using Google technology over many years.”

The attorneys for Singular Computing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Giant tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Google once relied on chipmaking companies such as Intel for the processors that power their computers. In recent years, these companies have begun to design customized chips for their specialized needs. Google created its Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chips to enable the company to provide artificial intelligence features in many of its services, including Gmail, Google Search, and Google Docs. For instance, the Gmail feature that predicts the next word a user will type is powered by TPU chips.

In 2019, Singular filed suit against Google, claiming that later versions of the TPU technology were based on designs that had been patented by Singular’s founder Joseph Bates. The suit alleged that Bates had met with Google engineers several times between 2010 and 2017, and that Google copied Bates’s ideas without licensing his patents. Google argued that its engineers developed TPU chips on their own.

The case settled on Wednesday involves two Singular patents, but the company has sued Google for infringing several other patents. Google spokesman Castaneda said that because the settlement was sealed, he could not say whether the settlement resolved all outstanding patent disputes.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.