New year, new side hustles, for some Mass. residents

“I got such great feedback from everybody,” said Engel, 43. “People were really impressed with doing something a little bit different to work together as a team.”

The Cambridge art teacher gave her fifth-graders “mystery bags” full of objects such as colorful straws, pompoms, and cut-up pool noodles to build sculptures together, representing words like magical, complex, and adventure. The kids loved it. After Engel tried the activity with her teacher colleagues as a team-building exercise — and they enjoyed it — she felt she was onto something.

This year, she wants to turn her creative concept into a side hustle to make some extra money to help support her family of four. Engel envisions the kits and team-building facilitation as an attractive concept for workplaces looking to build camaraderie.

Engel’s far from the only one with such plans. Starting or expanding side jobs has become a popular new year’s resolution on social media this month for people aiming to meet their financial goals, pursue their passions, or both. More than 6,000 posts have been tagged with #sidehustle2024 on TikTok and over 5,000 on Instagram, with people sharing their experiences and advice. Nearly 40 percent of Americans had side jobs last year, according to a survey by personal finance site Bankrate.

Engel plans to name her side business CO-CRAFT, a concept she says is loosely based on the Food Network show “Chopped,” in which chefs compete in cooking dishes using unusual ingredients. Through her startup, which she is still developing pricing for, teams of co-workers would receive a word specific to them and a container of mysterious supplies and collaborate to make a piece of art with those items that represents the word they were given.

Engel’s main goal for 2024 is to reach out to workers in several industries, like nursing and science. This side gig is ideal for Engel, who says it’s an extension of something she already loves: using art to bring people together.

“I’m always thinking of things I can do on the side to make money,” she said, “and for my own creative outlet and for myself.”

Enjoying aspects of one’s side work is important because you’ll be better at it, said Donald Strankowski, career coach and president of Ascend Career and Life Strategies. He’s seen extroverts love being Uber drivers, for instance, for the chance to converse with strangers, he said.

“Even if it’s Uber, you can still enjoy it,” he says.

Strankowski said many people started side hustles during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those numbers have yet to come down, especially since they now generally have more flexibility to work from home. Most of his clients make close to $1,000 each month from their side gigs and spend an average of five to 10 hours a week on them, he said. Some of the work they do on the side: woodworking, jewelry-making, and social media management.

According to Strankowski, starting a side hustle begins with discovering your interests and niche; from there, it’s all about creating a competitive advantage.

“If you can present yourself as doing something different and better from everyone else, that’s how you can be successful,” said Strankowski.

Lauren Evans, a primarily Martha’s Vineyard-based landscaper and dairy export logistics coordinator, has sought to differentiate herself with her 2018 startup The Monarch Studio. Her company produces ecofriendly outdoor play structures for kids called “mud kitchens,” which sell for $493 to $568 a pop, according to her website. A key objective of her company, she says, is encouraging sensory play for children, which involves using their main senses like touch, taste, sight, sound, and smell.

The Monarch Studio saw significant traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, when families were staying home more. Although demand has fallen post-COVID, Evans is working this year to draw new customers; she has a new manufacturer and wants to expand her product line in 2024, she says.

“I’m looking to make the brand a tool for families to use to encourage more outdoor play for their children because screens are taking a toll on everyone,” Evans said. She also wants to reach out to occupational therapists who could use mud kitchens in their offices for kids.

It’s no easy feat having another job, though. A single mother with two children, Evans juggles parenting with her side gig at nights and on weekends. She often works long hours.

This is a common occurrence for many, like Newton resident Jeff Freedman, 55, and his cousin Dana Wantman who launched Dozy Oats in 2023. Their business — which sells different flavors of overnight oats, costing $29.99 for a pack of eight — has grown substantially, Freedman said, but he doesn’t mind working on it during nights and weekends. Freedman, a marketing managing partner, envisions hiring employees in a few months.

From shifting production to bigger facilities, to increasing suppliers to meet demand, to working with distributors to put their product in stores, Freedman and Wantman are entering 2024 with growth in mind for Dozy Oats.

“For me, it’s passion,” Freedman said. “It’s overnight oats. The reason I started this is because I really liked the product.”

Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com.