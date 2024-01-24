State lawmakers explore hospital receivership amid Steward Health Care crisis

In addition, Vargas said, lawmakers have been meeting with Governor Maura Healey’s administration, along with health care workers and Steward representatives.

State Representative Andy Vargas, a Haverhill Democrat, said in a statement late Wednesday that local legislative leaders had been meeting daily “for several weeks” about the precarious financial status of one of Steward Health Care’s hospitals — Holy Family Hospital, which has campuses in both Haverhill and Methuen.

Massachusetts legislators are feverishly working to prevent the closure of hospitals amid the financial crisis at Steward Health Care, according to one lawmaker, who said options on the table include measures to potentially order endangered facilities into receivership.

“What is most important to note is that we believe the state has a range of tools, including broad public health authority, to ensure continuity of care, even if Steward or their creditors file paperwork for closure,” Vargas said. “We encourage the executive office of health and human services to not hesitate to use any tool at its disposal to facilitate a new owner and operator of these hospitals, and to promptly work with the legislature if statutory changes are needed to maintain access.”

A spokesperson for Steward Health Care could not be immediately reached for comment. The company has previously said it is not alone in its struggles, and that many community hospitals are challenged by factors including relatively low reimbursement rates for government-insured patients.

While the company previously announced the closure of New England Sinai Hospital, a rehab facility in Stoughton, it has not made any further announcements of hospital closures. State regulations typically require at least 120 days’ notice.

But Steward, a national health system that includes nine hospitals in the eastern part of Massachusetts, has shown increasingly alarming signs of financial distress, most recently with its landlord saying in a press release that the 33-hospital health system had only made partial rent payments for several months and would look at selling some hospitals.

As first reported by the Boston Globe, Steward executives have been meeting with state officials about the financial problems, saying that they need to have a plan to address them by the end of the month.

While there were yet no clear answers about what would happen at those hospitals, Vargas said the delegation had made it clear that both locations need emergency rooms and other essential health care services, and said that the state was well equipped to handle what might come next.

The mechanisms of receivership for hospitals in the state haven’t been spelled out, and could require extensive legislative maneuvering if they were to move forward. But advocates say such measures would allow the state to come in and stabilize hospital operations while transitioning to a new owner.

Lawmakers have been discussing a bill contemplating hospital receivership for months — even before the struggles at Steward were widely known. It’s one of a number of legislative proposals contemplating tighter regulations for hospital operators.

However such work has taken on new meaning given the developments at Steward, which cares for approximately 200,000 Massachusetts patients annually, and employs 16,000 nurses, doctors, and other essential health care workers in the state.

The financial problems have also deeply worried many in the health care sector. Other health systems say the state is ill equipped to handle the patients who might be diverted from shuttering Steward facilities.

Vargas accused Steward of being “reckless (at-best)” with its finances, and he said the for-profit company “has left our communities, workers and patients vulnerable.”

“This kind of behavior should not be rewarded, and we should proactively ensure it can never happen again.”

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.