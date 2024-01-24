Why can’t I stop thinking about the one that got away in college?

Q. Freshman year of college, I was waiting in line to get on a bus and the breath was knocked out of me. I saw the guy standing next to me and knew he was the one I was going to marry and spend my life with.

We spent a month infatuated with each other, then he ignored me for a week. When I confronted him, he told me he had a girlfriend at home the whole time. He broke up with me. I was very upset.

A couple of months later, I started to date his roommate. We dated for years, have been married for almost 20, and have three children. I haven’t seen or heard from “breathtaking guy” since we graduated from college. I am not friends with him on any social media. I do know he is married with two kids.

During every quiet moment, I think about him. The past, his voice, our month together. Every night I dream about him and wake up breathless. I don’t want to think about him or dream about him. I don’t want to contact him or rekindle anything. My mind won’t stop though. I have a full, busy life. Husband, job, kids . . . busy. Thinking about him makes me sad. I don’t want to be sad anymore. Help.

— Dreaming

A. People need to be told, at a very young age, that at some point in their lives they will meet someone and have a very strong feeling they have come face-to-face with their soul mate.

Then they need to be told that it’s just a feeling — that if it doesn’t work out, it’s OK. Sometimes the greatest romances start with indifference. Sometimes the worst ones start with infatuation.

Someone being hot at a bus stop does not make them your soul mate.

I’m pretty sure your present-day issues are not about this man. They can’t be — because you don’t know him.

My theory: If you’d spent more time single after that breakup, you might have left college with a better sense of yourself and what a good long-term relationship actually looks like. But you didn’t, so let’s focus on where you are.

You still need that sense of self — to understand that you have never been an unfinished person looking for a partner to complete you. You are your own thing, who also has a partner and kids. Maybe you’ve made fantastic choices and built a great life. Do you like it? If so, fantastic!

Sign up for therapy to talk about how to accept yourself as you are. Think about what’s just yours — passions, hobbies, friends, etc. Maybe you can put more effort into those activities.

If you’re already talking to a mental health professional, ask if there’s another therapeutic approach that might give you a new take — and some skills to move on.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Maybe life being so full and busy with marriage and children is partially why you’re using this escape-hatch fantasy. If you felt fulfilled, there would be no need to revisit this fantasy. Really evaluate your day-to-day life. BONECOLD

I know people in their 70s and 80s who still think about their college boy/girlfriend. . . . The problem is when it interferes with your life. A little fantasy life is OK. MMOLIBERTY