Anti-Defamation League’s New England regional director resigns after less than year in role

His resignation comes as the ADL has reported that antisemitic incidents soared 360 percent since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

Rabbi Jonah Steinberg, who was announced as the successor to longtime regional director Robert Trestan in June , will “refocus his efforts in returning to his lifelong role as a rabbi, a member of the academic community, and a Jewish educator, a calling he wouldn’t be able to pursue at ADL,” spokesperson Shellie Burgman said in an email.

Amid growing antisemitism and violence across the country, the Anti-Defamation League’s New England regional director is resigning after less than a year in the role, a spokesperson for the organization confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s chief executive officer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Steinberg’s resignation.

Steinburg “remains steadfastly aligned with the mission and vital work of ADL, particularly at this difficult time. We are excited for Jonah’s next chapter and thank him for the great work he has done during his time with us,” Burgman said.

The ADL looks forward to appointing a new regional director “and continuing ADL’s storied work combating antisemitism and all forms of hate in New England,” she said.

Steinberg said he was facilitating an online ADL program Wednesday night and was unavailable for an interview. He indicated there was no division between him and the ADL.

“The statement Shellie has shared, which I have reviewed, is exactly on point as to my decision, which really is about next steps in accord with my rabbinic and academic calling, no ideological break between myself and ADL,” Steinberg said in a brief e-mail.

Steinberg issued a swift response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which killed more than 1,200 people Israelis. Some 200 more Israelis were taken hostage. The terror attack touched off an ensuing bloody war which has claimed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to the Associated Press.

Steinberg, in a blog post a few days after the attack, said “terrorism and hate” must be condemned.

“Among the many tragic aspects of the Hamas attack is that it undermines the dignity of the people it purports to champion and all worthy aspirations,” he said.“It is not wrong to be concerned about all loss of innocent life, but it is wrong to draw moral equivalencies between the atrocities of terrorists and the efforts of a state to defend itself and to root terrorism out.”

During the first three months of the war, the ADL organization reported 3,291 antisemitic incidents -- up from 712 during the same period a year earlier.

Locally, Steinberg also had to address a surge of white supremacist activity across New England. Among those incidents -- signs found in Oak Bluffs that promoted a hate group. The area is a popular vacation spot for Black families.

Steinberg, at the time, decried the signs as “another indicator of hate targeting marginalized communities in Massachusetts.”

He also blasted the vandalism of the Palestinian Cultural Center for Peace and the Boston Islamic Seminary as an apparent hate crime last fall.

“It was an act of vandalism and an apparent hate crime and an affront to anyone who pursues peace,” Steinberg said at the time.

Steinberg’s resignation also comes as Harvard University -- where Steinberg led the campus’s Hillel organization for a dozen years -- has faced increasing fire for its response to antisemitism.

While working at Harvard, Steinberg confronted antisemitism on campus, according to the ADL.

As the director of Hillel at Harvard University, he transformed that organization into a “leading Jewish voice” in the community while facing “unprecedented hostility toward Israel and the organized Jewish community on campus,” the ADL said.

“Steinberg has been a bridge-builder and thought-leader, having stood up not only for the Jewish community, but for all members of marginalized communities,” the ADL said in a statement at the time of his hiring.

On Jan. 2, Harvard’s former president, Claudine Gay, resigned Jan. 2 after widespread criticism for not denouncing antisemitism during congressional testimony early last month.

Steinberg was among those who criticized Gay -- he initially said he was “baffled” by some of her congressional testimony.

Less than a week later, he suggested she should stay in as Harvard’s president.

Gay “said exactly the right thing” when she asserted speech that incites violence had no place at the university, he told the Globe last month.

“I will never understand why she would not repeat exactly those words when being questioned by [US Representative Elise] Stefanik,” Steinberg said. “The point is, those are the words that need to be put into practice and, if she can do that, then she is the right person to lead Harvard in this moment.”

Steinberg, who was born in Canada and raised in Toronto and in Vienna, Austria, earned degrees at Brown and Columbia universities. [received his undergraduate degree at Brown University, and his received his advanced degrees at Columbia University. ]

He worked as an instructor at the Jewish Theological Seminary of America, taught at the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies of the American Jewish University, led the Rabbinic Literature and Civilization program at the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, and served as the associate dean of Hebrew College’s Rabbinical School, according to an ADL biography.

When Steinberg joined the ADL in June, he evoked the memory of Leonard Zakim, the legendary local advocate for religious tolerance.

“I am inspired by a great forerunner in this role, Lenny Zakim, of blessed memory, who, in a variation of Hillel’s famous words, said, ‘If we don’t speak up for ourselves, probably no one else will, but if we speak up only for ourselves then we are not complete,’ " Steinberg said in the statement at the time.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.